Bills' team captain exits Thursday Night Football game due to pectoral injury
The hits keep on coming for the Buffalo Bills' defense, and it's only Week 2.
First, they lost All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano to a preseason biceps tear. Then, All-Pro nickel cornerback Taron Johnson went down with a forearm injury in Week 1. Now, it's lead linebacker Terrel Bernard.
Benard, who is one of two team captains, walked off the field following a first-quarter redzone play that was blown dead due to a false start penalty. The Miami Dolphins got the snap off and running back De'Von Achane fumbled. A scrum ensued before the officials' whistles were finally heard.
After heading to the sideline, Bernard was seen entering the blue medical tent. Moments later the Amazon Prime cameras showed the Bills' captain walking into the locker room with an apparent shoulder issue. Former seventh-round draft choice Baylon Spector replaced Bernard for the remainder of the redzone possession.
Buffalo has since ruled Bernard as questionable to return with a pectoral injury. The 2022 third-round draft pick was credited with two solo tackles prior to his exit.
RELATED: Josh Allen will set NFL record with one more such performance
Bernard started all 17 regular season games in 2023, performing at a high level. The Baylor product totaled 143 tackles, 6.5 sacks, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries as a second-year player.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —