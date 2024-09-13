WATCH: James Cook runs past former Bills DB to score third TD vs. Dolphins
It’s all going swimmingly.
After an offseason in which many questioned the Buffalo Bills’ personnel maneuvers and declared that the gap between them and their AFC East foes had been tightened, the team rolled into Hard Rock Stadium and took an early 24-10 lead over the Miami Dolphins in their Week 2 Thursday Night Football clash. Running back James Cook accounted for all three of Buffalo’s first-half touchdowns, reeling in the first one through the air before adding two more on the ground.
It was the third-year ballcarrier’s last touchdown of the half that was perhaps his most impressive, as he identified a hole in front of him, snuck through it, and scampered 49 yards to the house to add to the Bills’ lead ahead of halftime.
Related: Bills' team captain exits Thursday Night Football game due to pectoral injury
You can watch the score below:
You likely noticed a familiar face in the clip: Miami safety Jordan Poyer, who took a poor angle that allowed Cook to trot past him en route to the endzone. Poyer had previously started in Buffalo’s defensive backfield for seven seasons before being released by the team in the 2024 offseason; he promptly signed with the divisional foe.
Cook finished the first half with 60 yards and two touchdowns on just five carries, good for an average of 12 yards per attempt. His lone catch was his 17-yard first-quarter touchdown reception.
There’s a lot of football left to be played, but the Bills couldn’t have asked for a better start.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —