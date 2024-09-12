Why Bills can eke out victory in surefire nail-biter vs. Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills were questioned and doubted all offseason with numerous media outlets leaving them out of the playoffs in their season predictions. It didn't take long for Josh Allen and the Bills to let their critics know they aren't going anywhere, as the offense looked solid in the team's Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals to the tune of 34 points and 352 yards. Despite first-half struggles from the defense, they showed up in the second half, holding the Cardinals to only three points.
Buffalo is set to visit the Miami Dolphins Thursday night in an early, but massive AFC East showdown and the Bills will once again have an opportunity to show the NFL world they are still the class of the division. However, they will have to do it without reigning second-team All-Pro nickel cornerback Taron Johnson and former All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano; conversely, the Dolphins will not have running back Raheem Mostert, and De'Von Achane may be absent, as well. This game will come down to Miami limiting Allen and the Bills' defense limiting the Dolphins' big plays.
Related: Bills make IR decision on crucial All-Pro DB
Will Jordan Poyer impact the game?
The potential impact of Jordan Poyer in this game cannot be overstated, as he knows Allen better than anyone on the Dolphins' defense. Regardless of your thoughts regarding Poyer's current ability, his knowledge of both the game and the Bills' defensive scheme will serve him well tonight, and Buffalo will likely throw in a wrinkle or two to try to throw him off. It could also utilize a strong ground game and force Poyer to play closer to the line of scrimmage and open up holes behind him in the passing game.
As mentioned earlier, this game will come down to whether the Dolphins can limit Allen and the Bills can limit the Dolphins' big-play capability. Allen is 11-2 against Miami in his career including the playoffs, and the Bills have every opportunity to win number 12 tonight. If this game is close, which it will be, the Josh Allen effect will prove too much for the Dolphins to overcome once again, and the Bills win a close one, 37-31.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —