Two defenders ruled out, another doubtful for Bills Week 2 clash vs. Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills have ruled out two defenders for their Week 2 clash with the Miami Dolphins as part of their final pre-game injury report, listing another defender as doubtful.
The Buffalo defense will be without reigning second-team All-Pro cornerback Taron Johnson and veteran defensive end Dawuane Smoot in the contest, head coach Sean McDermott confirmed during a Wednesday morning appearance on WGR550. Johnson picked up a forearm injury during the Bills’ first defensive series in their Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals, not returning after playing on just seven snaps. Smoot missed Buffalo’s Week 1 clash with a toe injury and will miss a second straight game; McDermott first announced that both of these players were ruled out on Monday, and he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of placing Johnson on injured reserve.
Rookie pass-rusher Javon Solomon is listed as “doubtful” on the final report, meaning that it doesn’t look as though he’s in line to make his professional debut this week. The 23-year-old, who led the FBS in sacks at Troy last year with 16, missed Week 1 with his ailment and has been a limited participant at practice this week. The omission of Smoot and the presumed absence of Solomon would suggest that the team is set to call up at least one defensive end from their practice squad; Kingsley Jonathan and Kameron Cline, who was called up in Week 1, are the current options.
Buffalo’s injury report also included Josh Allen (hand), Ty Johnson (knee), Quintin Morris (shoulder), and Mitchell Trubisky (knee) this week, but all four have been cleared to suit up.
