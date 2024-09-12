Bills make IR decision on crucial All-Pro DB
Though he won’t be available for the Buffalo Bills’ Week 2 Thursday Night Football matchup with the Miami Dolphins, there is a bit of encouraging news regarding reigning second-team All-Pro nickel defender Taron Johnson: the team did not place him on injured reserve ahead of their Week 2 clash, indicating that they expect him to be available in the relatively near future.
Johnson was injured on Buffalo’s first defensive series in its Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals, leaving the contest after playing on just seven snaps. He was ruled out at halftime with a forearm injury, with head coach Sean McDermott telling reporters on Monday that the veteran would not be available for Thursday night’s contest. The sideline boss stated on Tuesday that the team was not ruling out the possibility of placing Johnson on injured reserve; the team did not do so on Thursday afternoon, providing a bit of optimism with regard to his future availability.
It’s incredibly encouraging news for a Bills defense that cannot afford to be without Johnson for an extended stretch. Buffalo plays nickel defense on the vast majority of its snaps, using the 28-year-old as a quasi-linebacker as it asks him to make impactful plays against both the run and pass; Johnson, throughout the vast majority of his professional career, has answered the call, establishing himself as one of the NFL’s best slot defenders. His presence allows the Bills’ defense to function in its intended form, and Johnson being unavailable for an extended period of time would have noticeable effects, especially given the long-term absence of linebacker Matt Milano with a bicep tear.
Placing Johnson on injured reserve ahead of Thursday’s game would have allowed the team to sign a player to its active roster, so the Bills not doing so would imply that they expect the defensive back to be ready within the next few weeks.
