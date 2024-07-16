Bills name new full-time radio play-by-play announcer
The Buffalo Bills have removed the “interim” tag from Chris Brown’s title, as the team has officially hired him as their new full-time radio play-by-play announcer. Buffalo announced the hire on Tuesday morning.
Brown has been serving as the team’s radio play-by-play host since January 2023, filling in for longtime broadcaster John Murphy after the legendary announcer suffered a stroke in December 2022 (he’s since made a substantial recovery). Brown filled in throughout the entirety of the 2023 NFL season; with Murphy officially announcing his retirement in May, the Bills have now made Brown’s place in the post permanent.
Brown is just the third full-time radio play-by-play announcer in franchise history, per the team’s website; he joins a select and prestigious list that also includes Murphy and Van Miller.
"I'd like to thank the Pegula family, Pete Guelli, the Bills organization, and then over at Audacy Buffalo Tim Wenger and Allan Davis," Brown told the team’s website. "I was fortunate enough to know Van Miller and John Murphy. I worked with them, learned from them. I'm grateful to be trusted with this responsibility going forward."
Brown has been with the Bills organization since 2006, long working as an insider for the team’s website. He became the host of the team-produced One Bills Live daily radio show in 2020, again replacing Murphy.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —