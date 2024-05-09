Longtime Bills play-by-play announcer retires after legendary career
His voice has long been one of comfort for fans of the Buffalo Bills, a soothing, recognizable register associated with Bills football and Buffalo sports, as a whole.
It’s also one that’ll soon be—officially—leaving the airwaves. Longtime Buffalo radio play-by-play man John Murphy has announced that he’s “stepping away” from his duties, vacating the post he manned for 19 consecutive seasons from 2004–2022. The Bills shared word of Murphy’s departure on their official website, including a statement from team owner Terry Pegula.
“John's love and enthusiasm for the Bills and Western New York has been evident for the past 30-plus years in the booth,” Pegula stated. “We will all miss his great calls and passion as the play-by-play announcer. We continue to wish he and his family all the best during his recovery and we hope that he can remain a part of our organization in the future.”
Current Bills general manager Brandon Beane also issued a statement to the team website, stating “You’ll always be a Buffalo legend and big in the community and big with the Buffalo Bills.” Head coach Sean McDermott also congratulated the broadcaster on a “tremendous” career.
Murphy left the booth during the 2022 NFL season after suffering a stroke late that year, since making a substantial recovery. He also previously hosted the team’s official daily radio show; he was succeeded by team reporter Chris Brown in both play-by-play and show-hosting duties.
Buffalo locals know Murphy from more than his Bills-adjacent work, as he was previously the sports director for local news stations WKBW and WIVB. He was inducted into the Buffalo Broadcasters Association’s Hall of Fame in 2019.