Joe Brady remains undefeated at home since becoming Bills offensive coordinator
There is discussion surrounding how the Buffalo Bills finished the 2024 season, undefeated at home with a perfect 8-0 record. Rightfully so, there is an extension to that stat that definitely needs to be discussed.
Since becoming the Bills (interim) offensive coordinator on November 14, 2023, Joe Brady has never lost a home game while handling play calling duties. Excluding the playoffs, Brady is now a perfect 11-0 at Highmark Stadium, having won each of his first three home contests last season before all eight this season.
It's been a record-setting season for Brady's Bills, who rank second in scoring (31.8 ppg), have a top-ten offense in each of the three main statistical categories (total offense, passing and rushing), and have given the ball away just eight times this season, a league-low. Additionally, Buffalo has scored 30+ points in 12 of their 16 games this season.
And if that's not enough, the Bills set new team records yesterday with 509 points and 63 TDs scored this season, which both broke the previous records that were set in 2020. Plus, WR Tyrell Shaver's 69-yard touchdown reception marked the 13th Bill to catch a touchdown pass this season, which tied the NFL record.
It always helps when your quarterback is the MVP favorite, but it's been Brady's ability to scheme players open with various route concepts and multiple personnel packages that has really opened up Buffalo's offense this season. The "everybody eats" approach has been in full effect, as Brady noted at his Monday afternoon press conference. His usage of not only wide receivers, but tight ends and running backs as well, is what separates this offense from the previous ones that we've seen in Buffalo.
That being said, if RB Ray Davis records 12 more receiving yards on Sunday against the Patriots, the Bills will finish the year with TEN receivers who each have 200+ receiving yards, the most in the NFL this season and the most ever in Josh Allen’s career. The next closest team is currently Kansas City, who has eight players.
Buffalo's well-balanced attack has been a huge reason why they clinched the 2-seed yesterday with their thirteenth win of the season. As much as the spotlight has been on Allen, RB James Cook is now leading the NFL with 15 rushing TDs.
We'll see if this two-dimensional offense can continue to stay hot in the playoffs as the Bills will either host Denver, Cincinnati or Miami in the AFC Wild Card.