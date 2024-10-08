Bills HC thinks rookie DB got ‘better and better’ throughout his first career start
The Buffalo Bills selected Utah defender Cole Bishop in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft in hopes that he would develop into a long-term starting option at safety; they got their first glimpse of the rookie in the role in their Week 5 clash with the Houston Texans, as the 21-year-old was forced to man the backend of Buffalo’s defense alongside Damar Hamlin in place of injured starter Taylor Rapp.
It went about as well as one could expect a rookie making his first career start to go. He made a few rookie mistakes, namely his first-quarter miscommunication with cornerback Rasul Douglas that resulted in a 67-yard Nico Collins touchdown, but he settled in as the game progressed, improving as the defense allowed just six second-half points.
It wasn’t necessarily an outing worthy of Canton, but very few debut starts are; head coach Sean McDermott was generally pleased with what he saw from Bishop in his first start, noting particular delight with the fact that the rookie improved as the game progressed.
“Yeah, there was [a breakdown on the Collins score],” McDermott said. “It was communication, and we’ve got some young guys out there playing. It’s a shame with Cole because he was hurt most of the training camp and wasn’t able to get out there and get through some of these things and work with Rasul, in that case, because Rasul’s the corner. That’s one I know, down the road, Cole will grow from, and we’ll be in a better position.
“Just overall, I thought he did some good things in the game, it looked like, which is encouraging, as the game went on, he got better and better, and got more and more comfortable in what he was seeing. Early on maybe the game was running a little hot for him, playing a little bit too fast for him there. Just something that I know he wants back.”
Bishop ultimately recorded four tackles in the 23-20 loss, also making two run stops, per PFF, as he played on 100% of the team’s defensive snaps. With Rapp still in concussion protocol as of Monday afternoon, the rookie may be in line to start again in Buffalo’s Week 6 Monday Night Football clash with the New York Jets; McDermott appears confident that Bishop will be able to answer the call should this be the case.
