Bills HC 'impressed,' but 'not surprised' after rookie RB's stellar outing vs. Jets
Monday night proved to be beneficial for not only the Buffalo Bills, as they ended their losing skid at two games with a win over the New York Jets, but for fourth-round draft pick Ray Davis, who stepped up in place of the injured James Cook to provide a massive boost to the team’s offense.
Head coach Sean McDermott praised his rookie running back during his Tuesday media availability, giving a glowing review about his performance and ability to step up when his number was called.
Related: 5 stats you'll want to know from Bills' exhausting Week 6 win over Jets
“Yeah, very impressed," McDermott said. "I think his teammates were, as well, and when I say impressed, not surprised because of how mature he is. He’s been through, I think it’s been well publicized, the journey of his life and what he’s been through. A lot of it is adversity and how and what he’s been able to do with that adversity. It really, to me, helps him as a football player adjust early to life in the NFL and the challenges that come with life in the NFL as a young player. I can tell you he’s really doing a good job of earning the respect of his teammates and when you come out and you run with conviction like that, that certainly helps.”
The adversity that Davis faced throughout his life has been well documented, with him growing up homeless and fighting through it to get to the NFL. He persisted at a time when many would have stopped, with Monday serving as the, thus far, most prominent example of his ability to persevere.
Davis had not only his best game of the season on Monday night, but the best statistical game of any rookie thus far this season with 97 rushing yards and 55 receiving yards on 23 touches. He has rushed for 172 yards and has 73 receiving yards with one rushing touchdown in six games.
Buffalo is hoping to get Cook back in the lineup soon, but thanks to the performance of Davis, the 24-year-old could see his general usage increase upon the Pro Bowler's return.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —