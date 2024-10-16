5 stats you'll want to know from Bills' exhausting Week 6 win over Jets
The Buffalo Bills got off the schneid with a 23-20 win over the New York Jets on Monday Night Football. The victory puts Buffalo 1.5 games ahead in the AFC East, with a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Jets and Miami Dolphins. With that, here are five stats from the, at times, ugly victory.
Awesome Allen
Any human who says Josh Allen is overrated is either a Miami Dolphins fan or needs to check into a nice, happy resort with round rooms and padded walls. Allen once again added to a career trending toward Canton on Monday night when he scored his 232nd career touchdown, breaking a tie with Patrick Mahomes for the most in a player's first seven seasons. So, in the history of football, no human has scored more points in their first seven seasons than Allen. How is that remotely overrated?
Launching the Jets
While all that matters in the end is that the Bills won the game, one thing that was very concerning was the number of explosive plays they allowed. For the sake of this article, I call "explosive plays" anything that went for 20 or more yards. The Jets had nine, yes, NINE, such plays on Monday. According to the broadcast, the nine are the most of any team this season. On top of that, the Jets had three plays of 20 or more in the first 13 minutes.
Dynamic Davis
Fans were worried about the Bills offense when they learned that James Cook was going to be inactive Monday night. Never fear, Ray Davis is here! All the rookie did was crush the box score and the Jets. He accumulated 152 scrimmage yards in the Bills win, marking the most in a game by any rookie this season, per Bills PR. The highlight reel play was a 42-yard pitch and catch from Allen to Davis when No. 17 scrambled to the right and lofted a bomb up to his rookie back. That was the longest pass play to a running back since James Cook ripped off a 48-yarder just over a year ago, per Mike Haim on Twitter.
Seeing Yellow
Buffalo was flagged 11 times for 94 yards on Monday. You watched the game; it was insane! That isn't the stat. Here is the wild part: heading into Week 5, the Bills averaged an NFL-best 4.8 penalties per game; they had nine in three quarters. Buffalo averaged an NFL-best 36 penalty yards per game; they had 73 in three quarters. Things somehow got better in the fourth quarter, but the fact that the Bills averaged in a quarter what they had done in the previous five weeks combined is wild.
Get off the Field
No, your eyes are not deceiving you; the Bills are awful on third-and-long. Like, grossly bad! Buffalo has faced 12 plays of third and 10 to 15 yards; they have allowed five first downs on such occasions. That 41.67% failure rate is the worst in the NFL. They have faced three such plays on fourth downs and allowed one conversion, which, according to the NFL's stats and solutions website, is also the worst in the league.
