Bills HC Sean McDermott admits there’s ‘concern’ about team’s receiving corps
The Buffalo Bills’ offense has sputtered after tallying over 30 points in each of the first three weeks of the 2024 season, scoring only 10 points in their Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens before looking largely lifeless in their 23-20 Week 5 defeat at the hands of the Houston Texans.
The production (or lack thereof) of the wide receiver group has perhaps been the most notable offensive story over the past two games, as the revamped unit has struggled to find consistent success over the past eight quarters. The group combined for a pedestrian 10 catches in Week 4 before totaling just four receptions as a unit in Week 5, this on 18 targets.
You’re not misreading that: Buffalo’s wide receivers combined for just four receptions in the team’s Week 4 loss. They caught only 22% of their targets.
The team’s wide receivers are not solely to blame for their production woes; Josh Allen hasn’t been playing his best football in recent weeks (playing worse against Houston than he did against Baltimore) and opposing defenses have been doing a better job of scheming against coordinator Joe Brady’s offense. Leading wideout Khalil Shakir also missed Week 5 with an ankle injury, which contributed to the unit’s lackluster stat line.
All of this said, the receiving corps isn’t bereft of blame as it works through its statistical briar patch. They’re not getting open or creating separation with any sort of consistency, to the point that Allen completed just one-of-15 passes that traveled more than 10 yards down the field in Week 5. Getting four catches from a receiving corps in any given game is not a blueprint for sustained offensive success, and Buffalo realizes this; head coach Sean McDermott admitted that there is internal concern over the group’s production during his Monday media availability before reiterating faith in the unit.
“I can understand why you’re asking that question,” McDermott said. “And a concern, there’s no doubt, there is concern. That said, I’m confident in those guys. Confident that we can put them in positions to use their talents and their potential, and we’re going to work hard at that as we continue to move forward. We do need to improve in that area as a whole here. We’ve got to do a better job at winning first downs and staying out of third and longs.”
Shakir’s ultimate return should raise the floor of the unit, as the savvy route-runner has a demonstrated rapport with Allen and is one of the more sure-handed options on the team’s roster. Rookie Keon Coleman has shown occasional flashes throughout his first five games, but outside of him and Shakir, any ‘confidence’ the sideline boss has in his receiving corps seems to be of the blind variety; Mack Hollins is a valuable blocker and special teamer, but he’s simply not a reliable offensive threat. Curtis Samuel has been grossly underused through five weeks and hasn’t impressed in his scant opportunities. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is a complete non-factor. There are no other wide receivers currently on Buffalo’s 53-man roster.
Buffalo returning to the offensive heights it looked capable of reaching through the first three weeks of the season will take improvements from Allen, Brady, and the entire receiving corps; it hopes to see these improvements sooner rather than later as it prepares for a pivotal AFC East clash against the New York Jets in Week 6.
