First day of Bills' 2024 Training Camp announced
The Buffalo Bills will soon jump back on Interstate 90 and head to St. John Fisher University for their annual training camp. This year’s public practices will commence on Wednesday, July 24.
New Bills Chief Operating Officer Pete Guelli announced the first date of practices on his X account Friday morning. The Buffalo Bills website stated that players will report to camp on July 23.
The Bills have hosted their annual training camp in Rochester’s St. John University each year since 2000 (barring 2021 and 2021 which were held in Orchard Park due to Covid-19 pandemic-related precautions). Head coach Sean McDermott has spoken about the value of going away for camp in the past, feeling as though it’s a great team bonding and building experience.
Ticket details will be shared on the Bills’ website at a later date.
