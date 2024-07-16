Bills' rookies report to training camp today
The smell of football is in the air.
Though we’re still a few months away from meaningful football being played, we’re finally in the home stretch to the 2024 NFL season, as the Buffalo Bills’ rookies report to training camp today, July 16. This year’s multi-week event is again taking place at St. John Fisher University, a private university located up the I-90 in Pittsford, NY; Buffalo has hosted its training camp at the school in most summers since 2000.
You can ready your ears for off-field talk about turkey burgers and Pittsford Dairy, but on the field, you should keep an eye on Keon Coleman and Cole Bishop, two recent second-round draft picks who figure to be immediate impact contributors. Coleman, a big-bodied pass-catcher out of Florida State, has the opportunity to emerge as the Bills’ primary wideout given the offseason departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis, while Bishop is fighting for a starting job in a safety room that lost stalwart starters Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer in the spring.
Other rookies to watch throughout camp include running back Ray Davis, defensive tackle DeWayne Carter, and defensive end Javon Solomon, all of whom could contribute in complementary roles in their debut seasons. It will also be interesting to watch how defensive tackle Gable Steveson takes to the game of football; the Olympic gold medalist freestyle wrestler inked a three-year deal with Buffalo in the offseason despite never playing football at any level.
The rest of the team’s roster will report to training camp on July 23, with the first public practice kicking off on July 24. Fan attendance will be permitted at 10 practices throughout camp; the annual Return of the Blue & Red practice will take place at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on August 2 at 5:30 p.m.
