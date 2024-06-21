Bills DE Von Miller's contract named one of NFL's worst despite restructure
The Buffalo Bills made a splash in the 2022 NFL free agency when they acquired the signature of star edge rusher Von Miller. The deal, though based in logic at the time, was questionable, as they gave a 33-year-old a six-year, $120 million contract (though it, in reality, was structured like a three-year deal).
While it was questioned by many, it was an ‘all-in’ move by the Bills' front office and looked like it was going to pay off as Miller had 8.0 sacks in his first 11 games with the team. Yet, Miller tore his ACL in the back end of the 2022 season. He eventually made his return in 2023 and recorded three total tackles and zero sacks.
The NFL's active-all-time sack leader restructured his deal in the 2024 offseason, taking a significant pay cut that lowered his immediate base salary from $17.45 million to $8.5 million. Despite this, David Kenyon of Bleacher Report believes that Von Miller has the fifth-worst contract in the NFL.
“Miller accepted a pay cut earlier in the offseason to stick with the Buffalo Bills, but their financial commitment is considerable," Kenyon wrote. "He holds a $15.2 million cap number in 2024 with a contract that—while something will surely change before then—runs through 2027.”
Miller will most likely be out of Buffalo by 2027 as he’s going to be a second-string option behind Gregory Rousseau. Miller's contract rework also makes him a viable trade candidate, as Buffalo would free up roughly $8.8 million in salary cap space if it were able to find a team interested in taking on the defender's contract.
If the Bills do end up parting ways with Miller it would continue the lineage of failed attempts to bring a premium pass rusher to Western New York.