Bills release inactives list ahead of Week 4 clash with Ravens
The Buffalo Bills have released their inactives list ahead of their Week 4 Sunday Night Football clash with the Baltimore Ravens.
The team will be without nickel cornerback Taron Johnson, middle linebacker Terrel Bernard, safety Mike Edwards, linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio, and offensive lineman Will Clapp in their primetime bout. Head coach Sean McDermott ruled both Johnson and Bernard out for this week’s contest last Tuesday with their respective forearm and pectoral injuries.
This is the second straight week that Edwards has been inactive, further indication that he’s been usurped on the depth chart by rookie safety Cole Bishop. He didn’t appear on the injury report throughout the week, meaning that his absence is, again, a coach’s decision. Edwards signed with Buffalo in the offseason after winning a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs last season; he was active for the Bills in Week 1 and Week 2, playing on 19 snaps across defense and special teams over the two games.
This is the fourth consecutive week that Ulofoshio, whom the team selected in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, has been inactive; the rookie has yet to make his NFL debut after dealing with an injury throughout much of the preseason. Clapp, 28, signed with Buffalo’s active roster earlier this week after spending the first three weeks of the season on the practice squad.
Ryan Van Demark has been on the inactive list throughout the first three weeks of the year, but he’s making his 2024 debut on Sunday as a depth offensive tackle in place of rookie Tylan Grable, who was placed on injured reserve earlier this week.
The Bills’ Week 4 showdown with the Ravens kicks off at 8:20 p.m.
