3 key matchups to watch in Bills' Week 4 clash with Ravens
The Buffalo Bills seem like an unstoppable force right now, with everything going as well as possible. The offense is firing on all cylinders and the defense is consistently shutting down the opposition, allowing only 20 total points over the past two games. The Bills are the hottest team in the league, though some media outlets still don't see it in their respective team rankings.
Buffalo puts its undefeated mark on the line when it hits the road to meet the Baltimore Ravens, a preseason Super Bowl favorite and last season's No. 1 playoff seed, this Sunday night. The Bills have done well against the Ravens in recent years, but the addition of Derrick Henry could complicate matters a bit. Let's look at three key matchups that could decide the outcome of the Bills' Week 4 battle.
Bills' front four vs. Derrick Henry
Some Buffalo fans would lead you to believe that the Bills have struggled against Derrick Henry in the past, but the numbers tell a different story. A chunk of the Buffalo faithful remembers Henry's 76-yard touchdown run in 2021, but in the five games the Bills have faced Henry, only once has he rushed for more than 100 yards in a game. He's totaled 369 yards over the five games with a 4.3 yards per carry average; however, when we take out that one long 76-yarder, the average drops to 3.45. Buffalo has traditionally done well against Henry, and it will be up to Von Miller, Greg Rousseau, and the rest of the Bills' defensive front to continue that success.
Dorian Williams vs. Lamar Jackson
It's largely been linebacker Matt Milano's responsibility to spy dynamic Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson in past matchups, and he's done a good job in that role. With Milano sidelined with a bicep tear, that responsibility most likely falls to sophomore defender Dorian Williams. He'll undoubtedly find himself in several one-on-one situations with Jackson, and he won't have the athletic advantage in these matchups (few, if any, linebackers do when face-to-face with the two-time MVP). Will he make the play in the open field, or does he get juked like so many defenders against Jackson? Williams leads the team in total tackles with 30 so far this year and has allowed the defense to continue humming sans Milano. This week will be a significant test for him and the rest of the unit.
Bills' defense vs. Isaiah Likely/Mark Andrews
The Ravens have weapons outside of just Derrick Henry and Jackson's legs. Zay Flowers is a solid receiver, but tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely can be dangerous. Likely had a huge Week 1 performance against the Kansas City Chiefs, hauling in nine receptions, 111 yards, and a touchdown. He hasn't done much since then, but that doesn't mean he's a weapon to overlook; if the Bills' linebackers and safeties don't keep an eye on him, he can make plays and turn in another Week 1-type performance. Andrews hasn't had a great start to the season, recording only six receptions and 65 yards, but he's one of the league's best tight ends when firing on all cylinders, earning three Pro Bowl nods throughout his career. Neither of Baltimore's tight ends can be overlooked this week, especially considering Buffalo's banged-up second level.
