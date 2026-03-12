Former Josh Allen Adversary Shows Excitement for Fresh Start Joining Bills

He was drafted two picks before the Buffalo Bills selected Josh Allen in 2018, and he sacked the franchise quarterback twice last season.

Now, edge rusher Bradley Chubb is joining forces with Allen. The Bills and Chubb agreed to terms as the new league year began on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

The former No. 5 overall pick had been with the Miami Dolphins since being traded by the Denver Broncos in 2022. Undergoing a housecleaning, the Dolphins released Chubb last month, making the 29-year-old an unrestricted free agent.

Dec 17, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws the ball to avoid a sack by Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

About 30 minutes into the new league year on March 11, news broke that the Bills awarded Chubb a three-year contract worth $43.5 million.

Ready to join 'Mafiaaaaaaa'

Despite starting all 17 games in 2025, and recording 8.5 sacks, Chubb couldn't have enjoyed being on a Dolphins' team that fired its head coach following a second consecutive losing season.

Not only is he joining a team in win-now mode, Chubb has reportedly secured $29 million guaranteed in his new contract. As a result, it's no surprise that he enthusiastically confirmed the news on his Instagram story.

Chubb, who goes by @astronaut on the social media platform, shared Adam Schefter's breaking news post to his story with a text overlay reading, "MAFIAAAAAA‼️ 🦬🦬" He added a cut from a Young Thug song "Harambe" where the artist calls out "Mafia!"

On Thursday morning, the Buffalo Bills shared a photo of Chubb smiling ear to ear after signing his contract in Orchard Park.

What to expect from Chubb

Chubb totaled 19.5 sacks over his last 33 games with the Dolphins. Making 11.0 sacks in 16 games during the 2023 season, he suffered an ACL tear in Week 17 and was forced to miss the entire 2024 campaign as a result.

Coming back strong in 2025, he recorded 20 quarterback hits, and it's worth noting his 8.5 sacks would have led the Bills. He sacked Allen in both meetings last year.

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles against Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Greg Rousseau, the Bills' 2021 first-round pick, logged 7.0 sacks last season after signing a four-year, $80 million contract extension.

Chubb, who turns 30 years old on June 24, made a career-high 12.0 sacks as a rookie for the 2018 Broncos. He was limited to only four games in 2019 by a partial ACL tear.