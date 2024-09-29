WATCH: Oz the Mentalist puts Bills’ brains in a pretzel in unbelievable video
Make sure you’re sitting down and have a firm grasp on reality, as the video you’re about to watch may make you question everything.
Oz Pearlman, a mentalist and magician better known as “Oz the Mentalist,” recently visited the Buffalo Bills ahead of their Week 4 Sunday Night Football clash with the Baltimore Ravens. The former America’s Got Talent competitor has become known in recent years for visiting professional sports teams and wrapping their minds in pretzels with his simply unbelievable displays of quasi-clairvoyance, and what he pulled off with the Bills may be his most impressive display yet.
We won't describe his efforts in too much detail, as doing so takes away from the effect. The players involved are defensive tackle Ed Oliver, quarterback Josh Allen, tight end Dawson Knox, defensive end Greg Rousseau, and offensive lineman Connor McGovern, one of whom will be changing his debit card PIN number before the end of the day.
You can watch the full video below:
It perhaps would have behooved Buffalo to ask Pearlman what the score of its Week 4 clash with the Ravens will be, but we’ll have to wait and see how the game unfolds on the gridiron. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday night at 8:20 p.m.
