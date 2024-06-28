Defensive Tackle Ed Oliver overlooked, but highly valuable to Bills
Buffalo Bills' defensive tackle Ed Oliver arguably deserves more attention for the production he's accounted for the last three seasons with the team that made him a premium draft pick in 2019.
The 26-year-old Oliver has lined up wherever needed most and performed admirably while doing so. He has shown ability to harass the opposing passer as well as disrupt the offense's rushing attack.
The 33rd Team writer Dan Pizzuta made the case for Oliver's No. 3 overall standing on the list of most underrated NFL players. The football scribe appeared as a guest on One Bills Live earlier this week.
"I think it's kind of a fault of the expectations that he kind of, I think, had coming into his career ie being such a high draft pick. He was kind of billed, at the time, as he could be the Bills' version of Aaron Donald, and he hasn't been that. I don't think those are fair expectations to put on anyone," said Pizzuta.
Oliver was discussed as a potential No. 1 overall selection one year ahead of entering the draft. In 2019, Buffalo selected the Houston product at No. 9 in the order. He made seven starts as a rookie before becoming a full-time starter in 2020.
RELATED: Buffalo Bills' Demise viewed as 'overblown storyline'
"His 2023 season was really incredible when you go back and really watch what he was doing. The way the Bills were lining him up in different spots. When you really look at how versatile he was and the production he had, he had a great 2023 season. I expect that to continue into 2024."
With the Bills' interior losing DaQuan Jones to injury early last season, Oliver became even more important to the operation and subsequently produced. In 16 starts, the former Top 10 draft selection totaled 14 tackles-for-loss, 9.5 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —