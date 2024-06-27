Bills could strengthen secondary, use salary cap space on Four-time All-Pro
It's not a dire need for the Buffalo Bills, but a proven Pro Bowl talent certainly wouldn't hurt safeties' rotation.
After releasing battle-tested veteran Jordan Poyer as a salary cap casualty coupled with the inability to rely on the return of the unsigned Micah Hyde, Buffalo made sure to re-sign safety Taylor Rapp before adding a two-time Super Bowl champion free agent and a second-round draft pick to the mix.
Should rookie Cole Bishop need some time to develop, the Bills could start Rapp and veteran Mike Edwards in the secondary and feel good about it, or they could add a known commodity to the roster.
Former Denver Broncos' starter Justin Simmons is arguably the most appetizing option left on the safety free agent market, which did not see much activity this offseason. Simmons, a 2016 third-round draft pick, has made 118 career appearances (108 starts) for Denver and earned two Pro Bowl selections and four All-Pro Second Team nods in the process.
Simmons, who has 30 career interceptions, has picked off at least two passes in each of his eight pro seasons.
The current market suggests Simmons will have to take a pay cut with whichever team he eventually joins. The $15 million salary he made in 2023 could be reduced by half.
The Bills reportedly have approximately $11 million in available salary cap space following the post-June 1 transactions. Buffalo could realistically use up to $8.5 million of that on a safety, or roll with the Rapp-Edwards tandem and use the money elsewhere.
