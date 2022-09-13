Nashville Nightmare: Can Bills Overcome Derrick Henry Demons vs. Titans?

After their resounding season-opening win at the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams last Thursday, the Buffalo Bills have an extra long week of preparation as they get set for a matchup on Monday Night Football with the Tennessee Titans.

And according to Buffalo defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, the Bills will need every bit of rest headed into what should be a physical battle between an elite defensive line and Titans' All-Pro running back Derrick Henry. Frazier praised Henry's ability on Monday, so much so that he admitted the Bills can't be sure they can stop him until they go out and prove it.

"He's an outstanding back," Frazier said. "He's capable of breaking a long run at any given moment. We'll have to go on the field and really show that we can stop him, we don't know that yet. We haven't gone against him with this group, [but] we feel very confident that we'll be able to do a good job."

Don't let the results of Week 1 fool you. In a 21-20 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, Henry was a bit quiet with 21 carries for 82 yards. He had a similarly slow start last season, totaling 17 carries for 58 yards in a season-opening blowout at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals.

But just like Frazier, Bills fans know all too well what Henry is capable of. A thrilling Monday night win for Tennessee last season saw the former Heisman Trophy winner gash a Buffalo defense - which surrendered the fewest yards per game in 2021 at 272 - for 20 carries, 143 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Henry's 76-yard touchdown run in the second quarter gave Tennessee its first lead, but it was his go-ahead score with three minuets left that gave the Titans a 34-31 edge for good. The defense finished the job against Bills quarterback Josh Allen on the goal line in the final seconds.

Buffalo will the home-field advantage with Bills Mafia at its back in this time around. But Henry could soon silence Highmark Stadium and all of Orchard Park if anything close to a repeat performance of last year is in the works.

Monday night's kickoff is set for 5:15 p.m. E.T., as the Bills aim for 2-0.

