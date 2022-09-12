Bills vs. Rams OFFENSE Snap Counts: How Did Receivers Look?

The Buffalo Bills are preparing for their next game on Monday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans, but the team is still trying to get in the rhythm of the 2022 season.

Last Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Rams gave people a chance to see how the Bills lined up and what their personnel may look like in the future.

Here's a breakdown of the offensive players' snap counts from the Bills' Week 1 win against the Rams ...

Player Snaps Percentage Dion Dawkins, OT 59 100 Ryan Bates, G 59 100 Spencer Brown, OT 59 100 Mitch Morse, C 59 100 Josh Allen, QB 59 100 Gabe Davis, WR 58 98 Rodger Saffold, G 57 97 Dawson Knox, TE 51 86 Stefon Diggs, WR 38 64 Devin Singletary, RB 35 59 Isaiah McKenzie, WR 26 44 Zack Moss, RB 22 37 Reggie Gilliam, FB 19 32 Jamison Crowder, WR 18 31 Jake Kumerow, WR 14 24 Tommy Sweeney, TE 10 17 James Cook, RB 3 5 Bobby Hart, OT 2 3 Greg Van Roten, G 1 2

Even though Stefon Diggs is the team's top receiver, it was actually Gabe Davis who played the most among the wide receivers. Isaiah McKenzie played in 44 percent of snaps, followed by Jamison Crowder (31 percent) and Jake Kumerow (24 percent).

This is a sign that the team is incredibly high on Davis and he's a featured piece of the offense that's here to stay.

The Bills face the Titans next Monday in Buffalo. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

