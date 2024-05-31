Van Pran-Granger might not start immediately, but he's great investment for Bills
It wouldn't be the first time the Buffalo Bills found a starter in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.
Linebacker Matt Milano and receiver Khalil Shakir immediately come to mind, and the hope is for rookie center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger to eventually join them.
The Bills used the No. 141 overall selection on Van Pran-Granger, who totaled 44 starts for SEC powerhouse Georgia over the past three seasons. His national championship pedigree is only one of many traits that likely made him appealing to Buffalo.
The Cover 1 podcast recently provided a breakdown of Van Pran-Granger's athletic attributes and it's clear to see why the Bills were willing to take a chance on the potential starter in Round 5. The Georgia product registered a 1.77 10-yard split along with a 7.46 three-cone drill during NFL Combine testing.
Unless he's overly impressive during training camp, the fifth-round pick likely won't ascend to the top of the depth chart in 2024. After releasing five-year starter Mitch Morse as a salary cap casualty, the Bills reportedly plan to move starting left guard Connor McGovern to the center spot.
McGovern was Penn State's starting center as a college sophomore, but has primarily played guard in the NFL. Quarterback Josh Allen and McGovern have been working on building chemistry at OTAs.