Bills' Sean McDermott 'very impressed' by WR reclamation project
Maybe Chase Claypool is more than just a camp body for the Buffalo Bills afterall?
Apparently, the former Top 50 draft pick has made a good first impression on head coach Sean McDermott since signing as a free agent nearly three weeks ago. Addressing reporters on OTAs Practice Day No. 2 in Orchard Park, the Bills' bench boss offered a highly complimentary early review of Claypool's brief tenure.
"Very impressed with Chase, really just starting with his approach," said McDermott on Tuesday. "Here's a veteran receiver, former high pick that has been on a journey, right, through the course of his, recently, his career. I applaud Chase for coming here to see where things go. He's very focused."
Claypool, a 2020 second-round selection by the Pittsburgh Steelers, has been a member of three different teams over the past two seasons. After wearing out his welcome in the Steel City, Claypool was traded to the Chicago Bears midway through the 2022 campaign. He caught 18 of 43 targets over 10 appearances with Chicago, which turned around and dealt the beleaguered receiver to the Miami Dolphins one month into the 2023 season. Claypool played sparingly on offense in South Florida, finishing with four receptions for 26 yards on seven targets.
"You don't find that a lot around the NFL, where a player has been at a certain level and then is on a mission, right now, to reclaim what he once was in that regard. Those are my words, maybe not fair to Chase, respectfully," said McDermott. "Very impressed with his day-to-day approach, true pro, high character, smart player and been a good addition to the team."
Claypool accounted for 11 total touchdowns in 16 games as a rookie in 2020. He kicked off his career by posting back-to-back 860+ yard receiving campaigns, but eventually fell out of favor reportedly due to attitude issues. Now, Claypool appears willing to do whatever it takes to earn a 53-man roster spot.
"He's working extremely hard day in and day out and embracing, not just the wide receiver role that he could play for us but also the special teams role that he could play for us," said McDermott.
Claypool, who will turn 26 years old on July 7, logged 102 special teams snaps in nine games for the Dolphins last year.