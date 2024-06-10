Bills Central

Former Super Bowl MVP, Last-Chance WR among 5 Bills to watch at mandatory minicamp

There are five Buffalo Bills' players who can benefit from positive showings during the team's three-day veteran minicamp in Orchard Park.

Ralph Ventre

Bills receiver Justin Shorter catching passes during training camp.
Bills receiver Justin Shorter catching passes during training camp. / Jamie Germano/Democrat and Chronicle /
The band will get together this week in Orchard Park with Buffalo Bills' mandatory minicamp set for June 11-13 and there are certain players with something to prove.

In particular, I've identified five Bills who can improve their stock by performing well during the final practices on the offseason calendar.

In addition to closely watching three returnees trying to re-establish themselves, there are two newcomers who can begin to carve out their roles.

S Cole Bishop

Nov 4, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes safety Cole Bishop (8) warms up before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 4, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes safety Cole Bishop (8) warms up before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports / Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports


The Bills used the No. 60 overall draft pick on Bishop likely with an expectation that the Utah safety would compete for a starting job at a position in transition.

Bishop has garnered attention for his physical build and athleticism, but just how instinctual is he? Will he quickly grasp the concepts essential to Sean McDermott's defensive scheme? How fast can he process? Will he easily establish lines of communication on the back end?

WR Chase Claypool

Dec 17, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Chase Claypool (83) celebrates after defeating the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Chase Claypool (83) celebrates after defeating the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports / Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Signed as a reclamation project, Claypool has reportedly made multiple impressive plays during OTAs practices open to invited media. The former Top 50 draft pick is on his fourth different team in the last two years, but will have a chance to win a spot in a receivers' room that experienced tremendous offseason turnover.

Is the Claypool hype justified or premature? Has he already built a rapport with quarterback Josh Allen? His minicamp performance may provide some answers.

OL Connor McGovern

Dec 10, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills guard Connor McGovern (66) at the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 10, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills guard Connor McGovern (66) at the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports / Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The former Dallas Cowboys' starter received positive reviews for his first go-round as Buffalo's starting left guard, but he's seemingly attempting a position switch this offseason.

With veteran center Mitch Morse cut as a salary cap casualty, the versatile McGovern is expected to slide over one spot to his right. He was Penn State's starting center as a college sophomore, but he has big shoes to fill. Allen and McGovern have been building a quarterback-center relationship during OTAs and it'll be good to see how far they've come up until this point.

DE Von Miller

Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills had high hopes for Miller when they signed him to a massive contract in 2022. The Super Bowl 50 MVP managed 8.0 in his first 10+ games as a Bill before an ACL tear derailed his tenure.

Miller admittedly needed more time than initially thought in order to work his way back into form, and he claims he's "feeling great" this spring. Keep an eye on how he looks when the pace increases a tad at minicamp. Are there signs of a revival?

WR Justin Shorter

Jul 27, 2023; Rochester NY, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Justin Shorter (18) runs to the field of play during training camp at St. John Fisher College. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2023; Rochester NY, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Justin Shorter (18) runs to the field of play during training camp at St. John Fisher College. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports / Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 fifth-round draft pick spent his entire rookie season on the shelf, and finds himself in a crowded receivers' room this spring.

In order to secure a role on the 53-man roster, the tall, downfield target will need to beat out recently added veterans such as Claypool and two-time Super Bowl champion Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Minicamp is a good time for Shorter to make a statement that he's both serious and capable of winning a job.





