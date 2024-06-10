Former Super Bowl MVP, Last-Chance WR among 5 Bills to watch at mandatory minicamp
The band will get together this week in Orchard Park with Buffalo Bills' mandatory minicamp set for June 11-13 and there are certain players with something to prove.
In particular, I've identified five Bills who can improve their stock by performing well during the final practices on the offseason calendar.
In addition to closely watching three returnees trying to re-establish themselves, there are two newcomers who can begin to carve out their roles.
S Cole Bishop
The Bills used the No. 60 overall draft pick on Bishop likely with an expectation that the Utah safety would compete for a starting job at a position in transition.
Bishop has garnered attention for his physical build and athleticism, but just how instinctual is he? Will he quickly grasp the concepts essential to Sean McDermott's defensive scheme? How fast can he process? Will he easily establish lines of communication on the back end?
WR Chase Claypool
Signed as a reclamation project, Claypool has reportedly made multiple impressive plays during OTAs practices open to invited media. The former Top 50 draft pick is on his fourth different team in the last two years, but will have a chance to win a spot in a receivers' room that experienced tremendous offseason turnover.
Is the Claypool hype justified or premature? Has he already built a rapport with quarterback Josh Allen? His minicamp performance may provide some answers.
OL Connor McGovern
The former Dallas Cowboys' starter received positive reviews for his first go-round as Buffalo's starting left guard, but he's seemingly attempting a position switch this offseason.
With veteran center Mitch Morse cut as a salary cap casualty, the versatile McGovern is expected to slide over one spot to his right. He was Penn State's starting center as a college sophomore, but he has big shoes to fill. Allen and McGovern have been building a quarterback-center relationship during OTAs and it'll be good to see how far they've come up until this point.
DE Von Miller
The Bills had high hopes for Miller when they signed him to a massive contract in 2022. The Super Bowl 50 MVP managed 8.0 in his first 10+ games as a Bill before an ACL tear derailed his tenure.
Miller admittedly needed more time than initially thought in order to work his way back into form, and he claims he's "feeling great" this spring. Keep an eye on how he looks when the pace increases a tad at minicamp. Are there signs of a revival?
WR Justin Shorter
The 2023 fifth-round draft pick spent his entire rookie season on the shelf, and finds himself in a crowded receivers' room this spring.
In order to secure a role on the 53-man roster, the tall, downfield target will need to beat out recently added veterans such as Claypool and two-time Super Bowl champion Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Minicamp is a good time for Shorter to make a statement that he's both serious and capable of winning a job.