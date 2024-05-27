Bills' Rookie impresses All-Pro Defensive Back during OTAs
Having played six seasons alongside the top duo in franchise history, Buffalo Bills' nickel cornerback Taron Johnson knows what makes an effective safety.
With Jordan Poyer going to the Miami Dolphins and unsigned Micah Hyde seemingly leaning toward retirement, Johnson has quickly become the elder statesman in the Bills' defensive backs room. Coming off an All-Pro season, the 2018 fourth-round draft pick sees potential in rookie safety Cole Bishop, who was the No. 60 overall selection this past April.
The 6-foot-2 Bishop possesses the size and mobility that should serve him well in the NFL.
"Huge. First thing I saw him, I'm like this kid's big," said Johnson after an OTAs Phase 3 practice in Orchard Park. "The way he moves, like I'm watching him in the drills, he moves like he's my size [5'11," 190 lbs]."
Bishop, who weighs in over 200 pounds, showed above-average athleticism during NFL Combine testing. He ran the third-fastest 40-yard dash time (4.45) amongst safety participants. For some perspective, Bishop ran faster than 17 running back prospects in Indianapolis. His 39-inch vertical jump was fourth best at his position.
"Just having a guy like that out there, I feel is gonna help us a lot," said Johnson.
Bishop, who played 35 games for Utah over the past three years, will presumably compete with veterans Taylor Rapp and Mike Edwards for playing time as a rookie.