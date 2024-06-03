Bills' Josh Allen-led Trio hangs onto Top 10 ranking despite offseason changes
The main piece remains in place when it comes to the Buffalo Bills' "offensive triplets."
The Bills traded away leading wide receiver Stefon Diggs, but franchise quarterback Josh Allen will be back at the controls in 2024. Running back James Cook, the team's primary ball carrier one year ago, hasn't gone anywhere either, and, as a result, Buffalo's offense is still viewed as a formidable unit in the latest Sports Illustrated's rankings.
SI's Matthew Verderame identified trios from each of the NFL's 32 teams and ranked those groups from worst to first. Swapping out Diggs for tight end Dalton Kincaid, Verderame settled on Allen, Cook and Kincaid as the Bills' representatives.
One could argue for free agent addition Curtis Samuel or ascending third-year pro Khalil Shakir for this spot, but it's hard to pass on Kincaid, who became an instant contributor after being drafted No. 25 overall in 2023.
Buffalo landed at No. 10 overall in the SI "offensive triplets" rankings, standing second best amongst AFC East teams behind the No. 6 New York Jets.
From SI's Ranking Each NFL Team’s Top Offensive Triplets for 2024:
"The Bills are reloading, but they still have the bones of a contender. Buffalo still has a top-three quarterback in Allen, who, despite his penchant for turnovers, can make any play on the field. He’s also surrounded by a pair of young talents in Cook and Kincaid, the latter of which caught 73 passes for 673 yards as a rookie last season."
Allen, a three-time MVP finalist, has accounted for 40+ total touchdowns each of the past four seasons and has established himself as one of the NFL's top performers.
Cook, a 2022 second-round draft pick, emerged as a top-level dual threat running back last season. He ranked sixth overall amongst NFL leaders with 1,567 scrimmage yards.
The sure-handed Kincaid secured 80.2 percent of his receiving targets as a rookie. He totaled eight catches for 104 yards and one touchdown over a pair of playoff games.