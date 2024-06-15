Process of Perfecting Important Detail during Buffalo Bills' Offseason Program
It's one of the little things that folks have a habit of taking for granted at times.
Being that it is responsible for starting every single play, a clean center-quarterback exchange is essential to a highly-functioning offense.
With Mitch Morse manning the center spot, it was mainly a smooth operation for the Buffalo Bills in recent years. Morse and quarterback Josh Allen executed efficiently for five seasons in a row, but the former became a salary cap casualty and was released this offseason.
Buffalo has tabbed interior lineman Connor McGovern as the replacement for Morse at center and Organized Team Activities provided the perfect opportunity for a new center-quarterback exchange to develop.
"The first day me and Josh were just working on it. I found out where Josh likes to put his hands and where I can feel it. We just got used to it," said McGovern following minicamp practice in Orchard Park.
The 26-year-old McGovern noted a difference between he and his predecessor.
"Mitch had a little different of a snapping technique. he would usually bring it to the left a little bit more," said McGovern, who started every game for Buffalo at left guard in 2023.
Working together from the start, it appears as if McGovern and Allen used their time wisely during the offseason program.
"We get here, we're two of the first guys here. We're sitting in the training room, getting stretched out, hanging out right by each other for a good 45 [minutes] to an hour or so. I think that's part of it," said Allen at the beginning of OTAs Phase 3. "It's just understanding each other off the field and developing a constant line of communication. The center-quarterback position, that's a lot of it."
The attention to detail should allow for a smooth transition at the heart of the Bills' offense.