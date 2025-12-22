Sean McDermott provided several injury updates while speaking with reporters on Monday, including one regarding Josh Allen, who dealt with a foot injury during the Buffalo Bills' win over the Cleveland Browns.

The Bills’ quarterback was one of four players deemed day-to-day, per McDermott.

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer reacts to a tackle during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 7, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

List of ailments

Allen, safety Jordan Poyer, defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (calf), and linebacker Shaq Thompson (neck) were among the list of players who could be impacted this weekend when the Bills take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Regarding Allen, McDermott said, at this point, there is no concern about his availability for the Week 17 non-conference tilt.

“As far as I’m aware, yes,” said the Bills’ head coach when asked if Allen would play against Philadelphia. He added that he was unsure if Allen's practice availability would be impacted by the injury.

With that said, the statuses of Poyer, Jones and Thompson are all worth monitoring.

“He tweaked his hamstring,” said the Bills’ head coach regarding Poyer.

McDermott did not elaborate as to Jones’ or Thompson’s injuries.

How’d it happen

Allen was injured when he was sacked by Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham and edge rusher Myles Garrett for a 22-yard loss late in the first half of Sunday’s contest. He never left the game, but with time winding down before halftime, he exited the sideline for the Bills’ locker, walking through the tunnel with his right shoe removed.

He underwent X-rays at halftime and was cleared to return.

After the game, he told CBS sideline reporter Evan Washburn there was nothing to worry about regarding his ailment and “we’re gravy, baby.”

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) is tackled out of bounds by Buffalo Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson (45) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Poyer sustained his injury on the Browns’ final drive of the game before heading for the blue medical tent on the Bills’ sideline. After the game, McDermott said that had the Browns gotten the ball back after Poyer’s exit, the veteran safety would have been unable to return.

Thompson left Sunday’s win over Cleveland early in the first half and never returned. Jones’ injury came as a surprise on Monday. The veteran DT recorded his first career interception against the Browns while playing 61% of the team’s defensive snaps.

Along with those already mentioned, McDermott added that two players — defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (ankle) and kicker Matt Prater (quad) — are each "improving" after missing the win over the Browns.

Each player will have a few days to rest up before the Bills host the Eagles at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.

