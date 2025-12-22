Bills have reason to watch Monday Night Football with chance to clinch playoff spot

It's unlikely they'll be watching with champagne on ice nearby, but the Buffalo Bills have a real reason to watch Monday Night Football.

As the San Francisco 49ers visit the Indianapolis Colts to tie a bow on the Week 16 slate, the Bills are on the cusp of clinching a playoff spot for the seventh year in a row.

After moving to 11-4 overall by downing the Cleveland Browns, 23-20, on Sunday, the Bills sit in the AFC's No. 6 spot, one full game ahead of the Houston Texans (10-5). Buffalo would have clinched already if the Texans did not escape with a 23-21 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) gets a pass off during the first half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 21, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Meanwhile, the Colts (8-6), who are currently on the outside looking in, will be mathematically prohibited from catching the Bills by losing one of their final three games beginning on Monday night.

The Colts and the 49ers will meet for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff on December 22 with ESPN carrying the action live.

Bills' playoff mentality

Buffalo still has an outside chance at running down the Patriots for the AFC East title, but it must win its last two games to make it possible.

The Bills, who need two wins coupled with one New England loss to either the New York Jets or Miami Dolphins, kept their hopes alive by posting a fourth straight victory in Week 16.

“We feel like we're in playoff mode now, and it's just, find a way to win a football game," said Bills' quarterback Josh Allen.

Buffalo, which has recorded at least 11 regular season wins six years in a row, also remains in contention for the No. 1 seed, which is currently held by the Denver Broncos (12-3).

Colts need upset

While 44-year-old Philip Rivers makes his second start for the Colts since coming out of retirement, the 49ers are 5.5-point road favorites on the betting line (DraftKings Sportsbook).

San Francisco has already clinched a postseason berth, but should remain hungry with first place in the NFC West still attainable.

Jan 9, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) throws a pass while Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) moves in during the third quarter at Bills Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

