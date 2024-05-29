Third-Year WR embraces 'do my job' mentality for Bills' offense
Third-year receiver Khalil Shakir is the lone member of his Buffalo Bills' position group to have caught a pass from Josh Allen during an NFL game.
With WR1 Stefon Diggs and WR2 Gabe Davis no longer on the roster, conventional wisdom suggests Shakir sees a significant boost in targets this upcoming season after 39 catches for 611 yards in 2023.
When it comes to his overall role within the offense, Shakir is capable and willing to do the little things that make an offense work.
"Do my job. Do what I'm supposed to do, the correct way, the way they're teaching it, the way we're doing it in preparation, and then everything else will fall into place," said Shakir during an OTAs press conference. "For me, it's just always been, if I gotta go in there and block 50 times, go in there and block 50 times. If I gotta go in there and run a Go route all 50 times, I'm gonna do it."
Shakir, a 2022 fifth-round draft pick, could be in line for 100+ targets after earning a total of 65 over his first two seasons.
"Whether you're running a certain route, you gotta go, and you gotta clear it for your buddy, who's coming running an out route. Whatever it is, like I said before, what goes around comes around," said Shakir. "If you gotta sit there and run a go 50 times, do it full speed 50 times. Then, that 51st time, it might be you running that out and somebody else is clearing the ball for you."