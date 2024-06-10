Bills' Von Miller mentions source of motivation during OTAs
Buffalo Bills' defensive end Von Miller has a couple more reasons to continue his playing career these days.
As the 35-year-old Miller tries to win a Super Bowl with his third different franchise, he also takes motivation from his two young sons.
"My sons are just now starting to come around to consciousness," said Miller during an OTAs media availability. "Every time they see the Buffalo Bills' logo, they be like 'Daddy, daddy!' They see my 40 jersey and they be like 'Daddy, daddy!' I want to be able to play and get sacks and have them experience that on my way out, for sure."
Miller, who has 123.5 career sacks, is trying to return to his 2022 form. After tearing his ACL, the Super Bowl 50 MVP needed most of the 2023 season to work his way back up to speed. Now, nearly 19 months removed from the injury, Miller is optimistic for the upcoming campaign.
"At the end of the day that all I got is my optimism and my faith," said Miller. "I know what I can, what I can still do at the end of the day. Whenever God says it's over with, then it'll be over with. I still feel like I got a couple of more years left and I'm gonna give it my all."
Miller and the Bills will participate in a mandatory minicamp this week (June 11-13) in Orchard Park.