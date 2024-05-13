Bills' Fifth-Round Linebacker prefers Rookie Minicamp over 'Underwear Olympics'
NFL rookie minicamp is a far cry from real game action, but it beats the alternative according to Buffalo Bills' fifth-round linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio.
"My first practice was a lot of fun. It's a lot better than the underwear Olympics I had in February," said Ulofoshio in a media scrum that was captured by WGR 550 AM.
After being selected by the Bills with the No. 160 overall pick in last month's draft, Ulofoshio has begun the acclimation process at the professional level.
"Get my feet right, get my feet settled. Don't be like a deer out here, just running around and not knowing what you're doing," said Ulofoshio, who was the Washington Huskies' second-leading tackler in 2023.
Ulofoshio, a team captain who played in all 15 games for CFP National runner-up, expressed his desire to join a winning culture in Buffalo.
"I love the energy. I love the urgency to win," said Ulofoshio. "That's the first thing you get when you get in here. Being a playoff caliber team. It's adhering to the standard that they set for us."