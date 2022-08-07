Skip to main content

Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs Top-3 WR? Cooper Kupp Has the Answer

Stefon Diggs has 230 catches for 2,760 yards and 18 touchdowns in two seasons with the Buffalo Bills.

Coming into the 2022 season, expectations surrounding the Buffalo Bills are sky-high. Pinned as Super Bowl favorites, all eyes will be on the Bills starting with the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. That game will feature two of the game's top receivers in Cooper Kupp and Stefon Diggs.

Recently, Kupp went viral for revealing his top five receivers during an interview with former receiver Brandon Marshall for I Am Athlete. Kupp, who won the receiving triple crown last season, leading the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and touchdowns (16), and also took home Super Bowl MVP, didn't put his name on the list.

Included in Kupp's list was Diggs, slotting him in at No. 3.

Kupp's list of top five receivers:
1. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders
2. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
3. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
4. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
5. Odell Beckham Jr., Free Agent

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I think every single one of those guys is a better athlete than I am, quicker than I am, better out of their breaks than I am, all of that stuff," Kupp said via I Am Athlete. "Those guys are the best of the best when looking at this list."

Diggs certainly has a case to be in the top three at his position. Across his two seasons with the Bills, and superstar quarterback Josh Allen throwing him the ball, Diggs has 230 catches for 2,760 yards and 18 touchdowns. He was a Pro Bowler both years and, in 2020, led the NFL in receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535), making the first team All-Pro.

The Bills and Rams will kick off the NFL season in a little over a month, with two of the game's best receivers in Kupp and Diggs sharing the field.

christian benford
News

Bills Camp: Can This Rookie CB Make a Difference?

By Timm Hamm1 hour ago
3DB234DF-76B5-416F-848B-905464B26AC1
News

Buffalo Bills Sign FB Reggie Gilliam

By Bills Central Staff9 hours ago
red helmet bills
News

Seeing Red: QB Josh Allen Tricks Buffalo Bills Fans with 'New' Helmet

By Mike Fisher11 hours ago
Von Miller Minicamp
News

Bills Mafia Shows 'Toilet Paper' Love to Von Miller

By Timm HammAug 5, 2022 11:37 AM EDT
Snip20220805_29
News

'BILLStreet Boys'; WATCH Buffalo Rookies Break Out in Song

By Geoff MagliocchetiAug 5, 2022 9:46 AM EDT
USATSI_18535918
News

Bills Lose Special Teams Standout; Who Steps Up?

By Cole ThompsonAug 4, 2022 4:51 PM EDT
B0E4CFC3-0B50-4F1E-8765-B8538E230DEE
News

Bills Tight End O.J. Howard: Josh Allen's a Dog

By Matthew RyanAug 4, 2022 11:53 AM EDT
stefon diggs trevon diggs
News

Bills Camp: Where’s Stefon Diggs on Brother’s Top WR Rank?

By Timm HammAug 4, 2022 11:02 AM EDT