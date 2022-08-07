Coming into the 2022 season, expectations surrounding the Buffalo Bills are sky-high. Pinned as Super Bowl favorites, all eyes will be on the Bills starting with the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. That game will feature two of the game's top receivers in Cooper Kupp and Stefon Diggs.

Recently, Kupp went viral for revealing his top five receivers during an interview with former receiver Brandon Marshall for I Am Athlete. Kupp, who won the receiving triple crown last season, leading the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and touchdowns (16), and also took home Super Bowl MVP, didn't put his name on the list.

Included in Kupp's list was Diggs, slotting him in at No. 3.

Kupp's list of top five receivers:

1. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

2. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

3. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

4. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

5. Odell Beckham Jr., Free Agent

"I think every single one of those guys is a better athlete than I am, quicker than I am, better out of their breaks than I am, all of that stuff," Kupp said via I Am Athlete. "Those guys are the best of the best when looking at this list."

Diggs certainly has a case to be in the top three at his position. Across his two seasons with the Bills, and superstar quarterback Josh Allen throwing him the ball, Diggs has 230 catches for 2,760 yards and 18 touchdowns. He was a Pro Bowler both years and, in 2020, led the NFL in receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535), making the first team All-Pro.

The Bills and Rams will kick off the NFL season in a little over a month, with two of the game's best receivers in Kupp and Diggs sharing the field.