Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is no stranger to making things happen.

From his days as a dual-sport (football and track) high school athlete in Maryland to his electrifying pro-level playing style, Diggs has been quite at home in the spotlight.

He is also typically among the very first in line to lend a helping hand to those in need.

This week, Diggs held the first Back to School Bash at the Tops Supermarket on Jefferson Avenue — the same site of a horrific mass shooting which occurred on May 14. Both he and his teammates had visited the area shortly after the tragedy to honor the victims.

It was at that time when he realized that he wanted to do more to help the grieving community.

Shortly thereafter, Diggs contacted Mayor Byron Brown to help coordinate an event which would benefit children in the Ellicott/Masten School Districts as their students prepare for the new academic year. Thanks to his efforts, 600 students were given new backpacks, gift cards, fresh haircuts, and free internet access through T-Mobile for eligible students and their families.

"I knew it was heavy the last time I was here [referring to the events following the May 14 shooting], and I was trying to lift some spirits when I came back." Diggs told BuffaloBills.com.

For a community which has seen its share of sorrow, Diggs generosity has helped to restore some heartwarming emotion to the community's youth, while providing theor via i,Ides with some much-needed relief. Brown expressed his gratitude for the Bills’ star wideout, and the impact his actions will have on Buffalo.

"As our city's children get ready to go back to school, we have to do everything to ensure that they have what they need to succeed in the new school year," Brown said. "Stefon's generosity is helping to ease the back-to-school anxiety and financial burden for many families in this East Buffalo neighborhood."

"600 children are going to be blessed today," Brown added. "Now you see, he's not only great on the field, he's great off the field as well."

The on-field relationship between Diggs and the Bills has been a match made in gridiron heaven. In March 2020, the Minnesota Vikings agreed to deal Diggs and their seventh round draft pick to the Bills for their first, fifth, and sixth round picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, in addition to a fourth round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Perhaps the most glaring element missing from Buffalo’s offensive repertoire prior to Diggs’ arrival was a receiver who possessed the ability to get open even when he was covered. Diggs has fit the bill quite nicely, developing a synergy with Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen. In 2021, he hauled in 103 catches for 1225 yards and 10 touchdowns. In the postseason, Diggs has also been a force, logging 26 receptions for 378 yards with two touchdowns in five playoff games.

Still, Diggs remains most touched by the hospitality with which he has been welcomed into the Buffalo community. In fact, it has only solidified his desire to remain in the region for the foreseeable future. IN April, he signed a four-year, $96 million contract extension with the Bills through the 2026 season.

With Diggs content to call Buffalo home for the next few years, he appears intent to make his back-to-school drive an annual tradition.

"As far as ‘paying it forward’ … this is what my mom would want me to do," Diggs said. "I'm trying to support in the best way I know how and we're starting off in the right direction … trying to make a difference, using my platform in the most effective way possible, and that's helping people."