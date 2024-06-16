Bills Central

Bills' veteran Dawson Knox appreciates newcomer's offseason impact

The Buffalo Bills saw a new offensive leader emerge during OTAs and minicamp, impressing TE Dawson Knox amongst others.

Sep 17, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins (18) reacts with tight end Jonnu Smith (81) after a catch against the Green Bay Packers in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Sep 17, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins (18) reacts with tight end Jonnu Smith (81) after a catch against the Green Bay Packers in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
The new additions to the Buffalo Bills' roster kicked off the acclimation process during the recently-completed Organized Team Activities, and one veteran receiver, in particular, made his presence felt during that span.

"There's been some awesome new guys stepping in, stepping up, taking on the challenge," said starting tight end Dawson Knox after minicamp practice.

Arguably the most noticeable of the group has been 30-year-old Mack Hollins, who signed as a free agent in March.

"Mack Hollins has been working his tail off. I think he's No. 1 on the Iron Bills Games leaderboard right now," said Knox. "Mack has been unbelievable, works so hard."

Hollins has started games for four different NFL teams since the Philadelphia Eagles drafted the North Carolina product in 2017. The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder provides a tall target in the passing game and is a known special teams warrior.

Quickly earning the attention of starting quarterback Josh Allen, Hollins has been a vocal veteran during workouts.

"I appreciate the guys for how hard they're working and the type of presence that's in there, most notably, Mack Hollins," said Allen at beginning the of OTAs Phase 3. "Again, the guy that's pushing guys right now. He's talking good. He's talking bad, too. He's very realistic. I appreciate the edge that he's been bringing to that room right now and how hard he's been pushing these guys and how these other guys have been responding."

Hollins will almost certainly have the opportunity to earn a significant role on offense. Buffalo's roster includes only one receiver — Khalil Shakir — to have already caught a pass from Allen on an NFL game.

