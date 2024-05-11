No Reunion for Bills and Former Second-Round Draft Pick
It was likely a product of unfounded social media speculation, but any idea of receiver Zay Jones returning to the team that drafted him can be put to rest.
The Buffalo Bills have made multiple changes to their receiving corps this offseason, but apparently saw little value in pursuing their former second-round pick who was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars last month. Jones, the No. 37 overall selection in 2017, has reportedly landed a one-year contract from the Arizona Cardinals.
According to NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Jones signed a deal worth up to $4.25 million to join Kyler Murray and Co.
Jones played 36 games for Buffalo before being traded to the Raiders for a fifth-round pick amidst a sluggish start to the 2019 season. He was largely underwhelming as a Bill, catching only 90 of 194 targets for 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns.
In 2022, Jones accounted for his most-productive season as a pro. He made 82 receptions for 823 yard and five touchdowns while making 16 appearances for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
With the departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, Buffalo reworked its receivers' room by signing veteran free agents Curtis Samuel and Mack Hollins while taking a flier on former second-rounder KJ Hamler. Then, they used the No. 33 overall draft pick on Keon Coleman, a physical receiver who made 11 touchdowns receptions for Florida State in 2023.