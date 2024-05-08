New Bills WR dubbed an 'underrated' player in great situation to succeed
Curtis Samuel hasn’t yet donned a Buffalo Bills jersey or stepped onto the Highmark Field turf, but his prospective role with his new team has already shifted significantly.
The 27-year-old, sure, figured to be an immediate contributor to the team’s offense upon inking a three-year deal with the Bills in March, a versatile speedster brought in to complement four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs in place of the departing Gabriel Davis. It’s difficult, however, to be a ‘complementary piece' when the piece you’re complementing is no longer present.
Buffalo traded Diggs to the Houston Texans in April, immediately propelling Samuel up the team’s wide receiver pecking order. He now sits atop the Bills’ receiver depth chart amidst a trio of talented, but opportunistically unproven players; Samuel figures to be a primary target in a Buffalo receiving corps also topped by third-year contributor Khalil Shakir and rookie Keon Coleman.
How the snap and target share ultimately shakes out between Samuel, Shakir, Coleman, and the other receivers on the Bills’ depth chart remains to be seen, but at this juncture, Samuel’s opportunity seems incredibly advantageous, especially when one considers his familiarity with Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady. The play-caller worked with Samuel as the Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator in the 2020 NFL season, helping the wideout reel in a career-best 77 receptions for 851 yards.
Samuel’s opportunity, in Buffalo, is arguably the most auspicious he’s encountered as a professional, and writers around the country are starting to take notice. Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport recently compiled a list of eight underrated NFL players who could make significant impacts in the 2024 NFL season, identifying Samuel as a potential breakout candidate.
“The Ohio State product isn't likely to be much of a factor for the Bills on the ground in 2024, but he's far and away the most proven pass-catcher on a team that was eighth in the league in passing a year ago,” Davenport wrote. “Frankly, if Samuel doesn't have the best season of his career, the Bills are probably in trouble.”
The sentiment about Buffalo “probably [being] in trouble” if Samuel doesn’t set new career highs in receptions and yards, while perhaps a bit hyperbolic, is not egregious; the former Ohio State Buckeye is now paired with a quarterback who is not only the best he’s played with as a professional, but one of the undisputed best in the NFL. Given this apparent spot on the depth chart and familiarity (and demonstrated success) with the system and play-caller, it’s difficult to imagine Samuel failing to usurp 77 catches for 851 yards.
That said, there are several scenarios where Buffalo’s offense could still be productive even if Samuel fails to take a step forward. While Samuel has more professional experience than the aforementioned Shakir, the now third-year pass-catcher has recent experience in the system and chemistry with Josh Allen; the former Boise State Bronco caught 39 passes for 611 yards last season, his role within the offense and rapport with Allen blossoming as the year progressed.
Keon Coleman, whom the team selected with the 33rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, also figures to be a primary aerial target, with general manager Brandon Beane already projecting the rookie as the team’s ‘X’ wide receiver. One additionally cannot overlook sophomore tight end Dalton Kincaid as a safety valve over the middle of the field; the former Utah Ute caught 73 passes for 673 yards as a rookie, with many projecting the 24-year-old to lead the Bills in receptions next season.
Buffalo’s offense will not ‘live or die’ by Samuel; that said, the shifty pass-catcher has an advantageous opportunity. He could be a go-to target for one of the NFL’s best signal-callers, a significantly more favorable situation than the ones he was previously presented with in Carolina and Washington.