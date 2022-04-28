Fan Nation's NFL Mock Draft Produces Cornerback for Bills
With the real NFL Draft just hours away, all of the publishers here at SI.com Fan Nation have gotten together to hold their first-round mock.
How do we see it all going down?
It's all right here, though without any trades allowed, which we here at Bills Central actually believe will happen for a multitude of teams, including the Bills, who are unlikely to end up picking where they are heading into the Draft at No. 25.
Still, it should be fun to compare it to what actually happens.
So. Here. We. Go.
2022 Fan Nation mock first round
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan
The Jaguars are likely down to either Aidan Hutchinson or Travon Walker at No. 1 overall, but the edge goes to Hutchinson thanks to his ability to make an instant impact. The Jaguars have won four games in the last two seasons and can't afford to miss on this pick.
Source: Jaguar Report
2. Detroit Lions: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon
With Aidan Hutchinson off of the board, the Detroit Lions select the next best pass-rusher in the draft. Detroit's defensive line has struggled for several years to effectively rush the quarterback. Thibodeaux will be the "game-changer" general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have been searching for on defense. Source: All Lions
3. Houston Texans: Ikem Ekwonu, OL, North Carolina State
The Texans are going to run it back with Davis Mills for a second season. Although they added A.J. Cann in free agency, they need more, especially in terms of fixing the 32nd-ranked rushing attack. Ekwonu comes with experience at guard and tackle and is known for skills in run blocking. He's a Day-1 starter at either left guard or right tackle. Source: Texans Daily
4. New York Jets: Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
Even after missing out on Kayvon Thibodeaux and Aidan Hutchinson, Robert Saleh and the Jets are still able to add a premier edge rusher at No. 4. Walker is poised to excel on New York's defensive line alongside Carl Lawson, John Franklin-Myers and more. The Jets will be tempted to take Ahmad Gardner here, but general manager Joe Douglas and his staff have a reputation for building through the trenches. Source: Jets Country
5. New York Giants: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
The Giants need to fix their offensive line once and for all. Neal not only gives them an option this year at OT, he also gives them position flexibility for the future. Source: Giants Country
6. Carolina Panthers: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
The Panthers could go with Charles Cross here and solve their issue at left tackle, but I don't see it happening. If Neal or Ekwonu were on the board, that's a different story. Panthers GM Scott Fitterer has said he's going to keep swinging on quarterbacks until they find their guy. Willis isn't the most pro-ready by any means, but he certainly has the most potential. It's a bit of a gamble and one that Fitterer won't mind taking. Source: All Panthers
7. New York Giants: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Sauce Gardner was tempting here, but Stingley, in having answered some medical questions, has been the more productive cornerback and is a guy who should be able to step in should the Giants part with James Bradberry via trade. Source: Giants Country
8. Atlanta Falcons: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
By now, it's no secret that the Falcons need a No. 1 receiver. The current top option is Olamide Zaccheaus, who finished with only 31 catches as the team's No. 3 playmaker. Wilson has the highest upside of any receiver in the class and is a plug-and-play replacement for Calvin Ridley on the perimeter. Source: Falcon Report
9. Seattle Seahawks: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
Seattle has never drafted a cornerback earlier than the third round in the Pete Carroll era, but Gardner has too much talent and upside to pass up in the top-10. Built with a long, lean 6-foot-3, 190-pound frame, he looks like the prototypical corner the franchise prioritizes, ran a 4.41 40-yard dash at the Combine and didn't allow a single touchdown in coverage in college. Basically, he's Richard Sherman with wheels and playing in a scheme that should cater best to his strengths. Source: All Seahawks
10. New York Jets: Drake London, WR, USC
After addressing the defensive line with the No. 4 pick, it's time to give QB Zach Wilson another weapon on offense. New York may try to trade back here, or use this pick to go after a proven commodity at the wide receiver position. Bt with Garrett Wilson off the board, London is the pick for Gang Green. Source: Jets Country
11. Washington Commanders: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
Adding Wilson to help Carson Wentz in his career resurrection bid would've been nice, but Hamilton is no consolation prize and the top safety in this year's class. With yet another first-round pick on defense, coordinator Jack Del Rio will be under more pressure to get his group to elevate its play. Source: WashingtonFootball
12. Minnesota Vikings: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
With the top defensive backs off the board, the Vikings take the most electrifying receiver in the draft. Adam Thielen is getting up there in age, new head coach Kevin O'Connell wants to spread things out, and the Vikings don't have a ton of depth at receiver. Williams is coming off an ACL injury, but his speed paired with Justin Jefferson would be scary for opposing defenses. Source: Inside the Vikings
13. Houston Texans: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
Houston likely is willing to listen to offers for this pick. But in this scenario, the franchise stays put. The Texans need speed and stability opposite Brandin Cooks. Olave is the top route-runner in the class and uses his 4.3 speed to create separation either on the boundary or in the slot. He'll become another weapon for Davis Mills in Year 2. Source: Texans Daily
14. Baltimore Ravens: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
The Ravens have holes to fill on the defensive line, and they could have an opportunity to find the perfect fit with Davis. He is physically imposing at 6-6, 341. Davis is stout against the run, which is a key area for the Ravens. Source: Raven Country
15. Philadelphia Eagles: Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State
The Eagles had just 29 sacks last year and, while they added pass rush specialist Haason Reddick in free agency, they could always use more. Source: Eagles Today
16. New Orleans Saints: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
Dotson is speedy and will give Jameis Winston the vertical threat he needs from his receiving corps. Source: Saints News Network
17. Los Angeles Chargers: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
The Chargers have flexiblity with their first-round pick after everything they did in free agency. They can go a couple of different ways here, but grabbing a right tackle to further protect quarterback Justin Herbert looks like the most fitting selection. Penning gives the Chargers another bookend tackle to pair opposite of last year's rookie Rashawn Slater. Source: Charger Report
18. Philadelphia Eagles: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
For third year in a row, Eagles go WR in first round. Source: Eagles Today
19. New Orleans Saints: Charles Cross, OT, Miss. State
New Orleans must find a long-term solution at left tackle since Terron Armstead signed a massive deal with the Dolphins in free agency. Cross has great feet and strong, long arms. He will be a great fit for Pete Carmichael's offense. Source: Saints News Network
20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
The Steelers haven't hid their desire for a quarterback in the first round, and if any of the top three are available, they're going to take one. Ridder has the intangibles Pittsburgh loves and enough upside to feel confident in the pick at 20. Mike Tomlin wants a quarterback with leadership and athleticism. Ridder has both. Source: All Steelers
21. New England Patriots: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
With the need to add speed and athleticism in their linebacking corps, Lloyd is an ideal pick for the Patriots. New England would use him primarily as an off-ball inside linebacker. However, Lloyd also can be used on the outside as well as in a stand-up role against the run. He has even showcased his speed and strength while rushing the passer. Source: Patriots Country
22. Green Bay Packers: George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue
Green Bay has a huge need at receiver after trading Davante Adams. However, with the Big 6 off the board, we tackle another need and grab Karlaftis, one of the Big Ten's numerous standouts on the edge. A world-class water polo player as a kid in Athens, he'll add critical depth alongside Rashan Gary and Preston Smith at outside linebacker. Source: Packer Central
23. Arizona Cardinals: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
With six receivers and the top edge rushers off the board, the Cardinals go back to Washington (see safety Budda Baker, cornerback Byron Murphy Jr.) to replenish their corner depth. However, there will be a temptation to select a top interior offensive lineman. Source: All Cardinals
24. Dallas Cowboys: Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College
The Cowboys have to stablize their offensive line and give Dak Prescott protection up the middle. With the departure of Conner Williams, addressing the interior struggles should be the top priority. Johnson is a natural pass-protector with a stout lower body to win reps at the point of attack. He very well could be an upgrade over Williams by the season's end. Source: Cowboys Country
25. Buffalo Bills: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
The Bills fill an immediate need here without having to reach. Elam is tall and plays even bigger, with a 6-4 wingspan. He's a willing tackler who sometimes overruns plays. That flaw can be coached. His 4.39-second time in the 40 cannot. Source: Bills Central
26. Tennessee Titans: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
He slides into the starting lineup at left guard this year and gets to learn at Ben Jones' side. In 2023 or 2024, he replaces Jones at center and settles in for a long run at that spot. Source: All Titans
27: Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
Although a safety prospect such as Daxton Hill or Lewis Cine is appealing in this spot, getting arguably the best DT in the draft at No. 27 while also filling a need is a perfect scenario for GM Jason Licht. Source: BucsGameday
28. Green Bay Packers: George Pickens, WR, Georgia
The run of first-round receivers leaves George Pickens as the last man standing. The Packers might rejoice to get the 6-foot-3, field-stretching receiver who has been under the radar a bit due to the torn ACL that kept him out of most of last season. Source: Packer Central
29. Kansas City Chiefs: David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan
If the Chiefs stand pat with the No. 29 and No. 30 overall picks, they're going to select prospects with pros and cons. By selecting David Ojabo, they would land an outrageously talented player who checks more of defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's preferred criteria than other pass-rushers available at the end of the first round. Of course, coming off a Pro Day Achilles injury, Ojabo has a massive hurdle to clear as he begins his NFL career, but that risk is the reason he's available at No. 29 in the first place. Source: Arrowhead Report
30. Kansas City Chiefs: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
In a first round where six wide receivers were drafted with the first 18 picks and George Pickens was taken 28th, Booth is the most exciting player to slide to 30 as a Day 1 solution to one of the Chiefs' biggest problems. In this world, the Chiefs could use their remaining ammunition to move up in the second round to take their choice of the remaining class of receivers after narrowly missing out on Pickens. Source: Arrowhead Report
31. Cincinnati Bengals: Daxton Hill, S, Michigan
With guys like Linderbaum, Elam and Booth off the board, the Bengals pick Daxton Hill over Kyler Gordon. Hill would likely be the top player on their board in this scenario. He's a rangy playmaker that can contribute as their third safety and backup nickel cornerback as a rookie. With Jessie Bates' future uncertain and Vonn Bell entering the final year of his contract, Cincinnati adds a playmaker that can instantly contribute on defense in 2022. Source: All Bengals
32. Detroit Lions: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
Dean would be a solid addition to the Lions' defense. His good lateral speed, combined with his quick burst, strength and coverage skills make him the ideal choice at No. 32. Dean would be a welcome addition to a linebackers room that is in need of high-end talent. Dean started 15 games in 2021 and recorded 72 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and six sacks. He also secured 31 quarterback hurries, six pass breakups and two interceptions. Source: All Lions
Bills 2022 draft picks
- Round 1 (25th overall)
- Round 2 (57th overall)
- Round 3 (89th overall)
- Round 4 (130th overall)
- Round 5 (168th overall)
- Round 6 (185th overall)
- Round 6 (203rd overall)
- Round 7 (231st overall)
