Bills' head coach Sean McDermott delivers stern message in Orchard Park
With the sleep-away portion of training camp complete, head coach Sean McDermott issued a warning for the Buffalo Bills.
"Camp is not over. We are still in training camp," said McDermott prior to Monday's practice in Orchard Park.
Bills veteran players reported to St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 23 and the team held its first practice the following day. Buffalo hosted 11 days of practice on campus with team personnel bunking in the school's residence halls.
"Every year, you do this move back. 'Hey, camp's over.' 'No, it's not,'" said McDermott.
The Bills are one of the remaining few who still go away for training camp. Rather than operating at a remote location for two weeks, the majority of NFL teams have opted to host summertime activities at team facilities rather than local college campuses.
The Pittsburgh Steelers, who like the Bills, still subscribe to the old training camp model. They are practicing in Latrobe, PA ahead of their home preseason game against Buffalo this Saturday.
With two games remaining on the preseason schedule, the Bills have plenty of developmental days ahead and McDermott wants to make good use of them.
"This is an important week for us from a developmental standpoint," said McDermott. "We've gotta continue to develop these guys and bring these new pieces along. Again, it's one day at a time, one rep at a time, and then, the follow-up to those reps."
