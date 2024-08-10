Bills survive minor Ed Oliver injury scare, pull Josh Allen early vs. Bears
It can be considered a victory in the sense that the Buffalo Bills came out relatively unscathed on the injury front.
The Bills started the first-team offense in their preseason opener against the Chicago Bears, and no one was injured. In what seemed like an overly-cautious move, head coach Sean McDermott pulled quarterback Josh Allen out mid-possession one snap after he scrambled for a first down.
Totaling eight snaps, Allen went 2-of-3 passing for 22 yards and recorded one seven-yard run before giving way to Mitch Trubisky, who proceeded to steer the drive into the red zone as the Bills cashed in on a 24-yard field goal from Tyler Bass.
While defensive tackle DaQuan Jones and linebacker Matt Milano didn't dress, the majority of first-teamers started the game on defense.
Defensive tackle Ed Oliver went down briefly after the first play from scrimmage. As Bears running back D'Andre Swift plowed forward for a three-yard gain, Oliver's knee was apparently banged up in the process. He quickly got up on his feet and walked off the field seemingly unimpeded.
After a short stay in the blue medical tent, Oliver was ruled ready to return but never reentered the exhibition contest.
Chicago's rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall draft pick, made a few splash plays against the Bills defense sans Oliver, Jones and Milano, but settled for two field goals.
