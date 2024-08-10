Bills Central

Bills survive minor Ed Oliver injury scare, pull Josh Allen early vs. Bears

The Buffalo Bills played most of their starters against the Chicago Bears in Preseason Game No. 1 and avoided disaster.

Ralph Ventre

Sep 17, 2023; Orchard Park, NY; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) and defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) pressure Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium.
Sep 17, 2023; Orchard Park, NY; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) and defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) pressure Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

It can be considered a victory in the sense that the Buffalo Bills came out relatively unscathed on the injury front.

The Bills started the first-team offense in their preseason opener against the Chicago Bears, and no one was injured. In what seemed like an overly-cautious move, head coach Sean McDermott pulled quarterback Josh Allen out mid-possession one snap after he scrambled for a first down.

Totaling eight snaps, Allen went 2-of-3 passing for 22 yards and recorded one seven-yard run before giving way to Mitch Trubisky, who proceeded to steer the drive into the red zone as the Bills cashed in on a 24-yard field goal from Tyler Bass.

While defensive tackle DaQuan Jones and linebacker Matt Milano didn't dress, the majority of first-teamers started the game on defense.

Defensive tackle Ed Oliver went down briefly after the first play from scrimmage. As Bears running back D'Andre Swift plowed forward for a three-yard gain, Oliver's knee was apparently banged up in the process. He quickly got up on his feet and walked off the field seemingly unimpeded.

RELATED: Active NFL sacks leader predicts record-setting season for Bills' Ed Oliver

After a short stay in the blue medical tent, Oliver was ruled ready to return but never reentered the exhibition contest.

Chicago's rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall draft pick, made a few splash plays against the Bills defense sans Oliver, Jones and Milano, but settled for two field goals.

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre

RALPH VENTRE

Home/News