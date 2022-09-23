Jeffery Simmons Accused of Spitting on Suspended Bills Lineman Bobby Hart

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Bobby Hart is about to serve his one-game suspension he received following Monday night's 41-7 blowout win against the Tennessee Titans.

Hart was suspended after striking a Titans coach in the tunnel after the game Monday night. However, Hart wasn't aiming for a coach, but rather a player. The player hasn't been identified, but there's reason to believe it could be Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who lined up opposite Hart during parts of Monday's game.

According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, Hart claimed that Simmons spit on him during the game in his appeal to the NFL.

This isn't the first time Simmons has been accused of spitting on an opposing player. During the 2019 season, Baltimore Ravens All-Pro guard Marshal Yanda claimed that Simmons, a rookie at the time, had spit on him during a game

“I’ve never been spitten in my face,” Yanda said in January 2020. “I literally got spit right in my face by No. 98. He needs to be put on notice by the refs, by the entire NFL. He was saying some stuff today that’s just ridiculous conduct for the NFL. I just want to put him on notice. That was ridiculous conduct.”

Even though there is history to back up the claims, Simmons denies that he spat on anyone.

“I know what I did and what I didn’t do,” Simmons said. “Today is Wednesday. My focus is on the Chiefs now. What I did do in this past game and what I didn’t do this last game isn’t going to help us win this week. I’m moving on from that game. I know what I did and what I didn’t do.”

With the suspension upheld, Hart will not play in Sunday's game against the 2-0 Miami Dolphins.

