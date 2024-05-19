Tua Who?: Dolphins S calls Bills QB Josh Allen the 'best quarterback in the league'
Former Buffalo Bill and current Miami Dolphins safety Jordan Poyer participated in Micah Hyde’s annual charity softball game on Sunday afternoon, delivering a heartfelt message to fans that celebrated his connections to the city and its football community. Amidst the friendly competition, Poyer expressed his enduring affection for the city and its passionate fanbase.
During his speech, Poyer did not hold back in his praise for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, calling him “the best quarterback in the league.” Tua Tagovailoa may want to cover his ears.
This acknowledgment from Poyer, now a member of a rival AFC East team, underscored the impact Allen has made on his teammates over his six years in the league. We're just not sure how Miami fans are going to feel about it.
You can watch the full video of Poyer’s speech, posted by Jonah Bronstein, here:
The event served as a reunion, of sorts, for Poyer, who started 107 games throughout seven seasons with the Bills before joining the Dolphins as a free agent this offseason. His return to Buffalo for Hyde’s charity event highlighted his strong ties to the community and the mutual respect that exists between him and his former teammates; he'll return to Orchard Park with his new club for a Week 11 clash between Buffalo and Miami at Highmark Stadium next year.