NFL picks, predictions for Week 14: Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams
The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams will meet in Week 14 to do battle at SoFi Stadium in a matchup between two teams in very different situations.
The Bills have already punched their ticket to the postseason after dismantling the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13, 35-10. Not only are the Bills in the playoffs, they have also already clinched the division title.
Talk about a far cry from expectations, many experts out there thought the Bills would fall off after letting go of a bunch of talent on both sides of the ball. Instead, quite the opposite happened, as the Bills have been the same dominant team we've seen over the last handful of years.
Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, the Rams improved their record to 6-6 on the season after beating the New Orleans Saints last week. Unlike the Bills, the Rams are not guaranteed a postseason berth. They're sitting in third place in the NFC West entering this contest, and in the No. 10 spot in the conference playoff picture.
So, will the Rams be able to pull off an upset over the the playoff-bound Bills on Sunday? Or will Buffalo take care of business against an inferior opponent? Here's what experts think.
Albert Breer: Bills
Mitch Goldich: Bills
Gilberto Manzano: Bills
Conor Orr: Bills
John Pluym: Bills
Matt Verderame: Rams
Peter Dewey: Bills
Iain MacMillan: Bills
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Bills 29, Rams 23
Prisco: "This is a long trip for the Bills after locking up the division last week. But they are playing for much more than that. The Rams are still in their division race, so this is big for them as well. The wayJosh Allenis playing, the Rams will have a tough time slowing down this offense. Look for the Bills to keep rolling. "
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News:Bills 28, Rams 20
Iyer: "The Bills cannot be stopped by the Rams' young defense — not with Josh Allen rolling and his offensive line protecting him well and also opening up the explosive running game for James Cook. The Rams can handle more limited offenses, but Buffalo, even with injuries around Allen, isn't one of them. Los Angeles continued lack of home-field edge burns it again."
Bill Bender, Sporting News: Bills 34, Rams 22
Bender: "The Bills are on a seven-game win streak, and they have scored 30 or more points in six straight games. They are still in the hunt for home-field advantage, so a let-down game on the West Coast seems improbable given the Rams are 3-3 S/U at home this season. Los Angeles allows 114.2 rushing yards per game this season. James Cook should have a big game here."
Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic:Bills 30, Rams 20
Cluff:"The Rams are fighting for their playoff lives, but the Bills are just playing at an elite level right now. Matthew Stafford and company won't be able to keep up."
Mike Clay: Bills
Dan Graziano: Bills
Kalyn Kahler: Bills
Eric Moody: Bills
Lindsey Thiry: Bills
Seth Wickersham: Rams