NFL Schedule Conspiracy? Taylor Swift's influence on Chiefs at Bills game date
Taylor Swift is set to rock Toronto on a Thursday, Friday and Saturday this November.
One day after the pop music icon's third straight Toronto performance, coincidentally, or not, the Buffalo Bills will host the Kansas City Chiefs in a highly-anticipated clash of AFC titans and they'll do it in a featured 4:25 pm ET time slot on CBS.
It couldn't have worked out better for Swift and the NFL. The proximity between Toronto and Highmark Stadium makes it convenient for Swift, who boasts an overly-passionate following, to attend the November 17 Bills-Chiefs game should she choose to support her significant other, Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, in person on her day off.
With Swift's presence at NFL games sure to widen viewer interest, the league and its television partners likely salivate over any opportunity to get the megastar in one of their buildings. So, is it really a "conspiracy theory" to think the NFL schedule-makers strategically placed the Chiefs at Bills matchup to coincide with Swift's trip to nearby Toronto?
"We talk constantly with our friends at Live Nation. Taylor Swift fans are NFL fans, too, so we wanna make sure that they can see Taylor and still watch football," said NFL VP for broadcasting Mike North during an appearance on the It's Always Gameday in Buffalo podcast last month.
The league is naturally aware of Swift's tour schedule due to the fact that many of the league's venues will host musical acts during the 350 days of the year when they aren't being used for football. If there's an opportunity to increase the probability of Swift appearing on a featured game broadcast, the NFL is smart enough to take advantage.