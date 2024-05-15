Report: Bills get chance at postseason revenge vs. Super Bowl Champs in Week 11
Apparently, CBS wasn't willing to pass on the next installment of Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes.
According to a report by NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Buffalo Bills' 2024 home game against the back-to-back Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs has landed in a 4:25 pm ET time slot on Sunday, November 17. It would mark the third consecutive regular season with the Bills and Chiefs going head to head on CBS.
It initially seemed that the Bills-Chiefs rivalry was best suited for primetime, but the late Sunday afternoon window has become a highly-valued slot in recent years, too. NFL VP for broadcasting Mike North made one thing clear while appearing on a late April episode of the It's Always Gameday in Buffalo podcast — there was zero possibility of the clash between AFC juggernauts being slated for the early Sunday afternoon window.
"If we took that Buffalo-Kansas City game and we put it on CBS at 1 o'clock eastern, in a window with eight other NFL games, and that game might only be available, then, in 28, 29, 30 percent of the country, that's not the best use of that asset," said North in a long interview with Sal Capaccio and Matt Bove. "That game belongs to our fans. We're not doing our jobs if we're putting it in a place where as many fans as possible can't see it."
The Bills have won the last three regular season meetings with the Chiefs dating back to a 38-20 triumph on Sunday Night Football in 2021. Conversely, the Chiefs have directly eliminated Buffalo from the postseason three of the past four years.
After the Bills posted a 20-17 road win over Kansas City in Week 14, the Chiefs returned the favor in the 2023 AFC Divisional Round by beating the Bills, 27-24, in Orchard Park.
Five of the last six clashes, including the three postseason bouts, between the two AFC titans have been carried live by CBS. When Allen and Mahomes go toe to toe, it's becoming customary to expect Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call.