He could be a cost-controlled upgrade over Daryl Williams or Ryan Bates as the Bills look to lower their salary cap hits on offensive line.

INDIANAPOLIS — Myths about Zion Johnson's limited athleticism were exploded at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The Boston College tackle, who projects as a guard at the next level and played center at the Senior Bowl, tested as one of the all-time most athletic guards over this event's history.

That's good news for him, potentially bad news for the Buffalo Bills, who came into the Combine thinking he had a good chance to still be on the NFL Draft board when they first pick at No. 25, but left Indianapolis with the likely belief that they'd need to trade up to get him.

Of course, that's if they want him, which they should. A unicorn like Johnson should be on every team's wish list, regardless of current offensive line strength.

Despite impressive game tape from Boston College and the Senior Bowl, Johnson came to the Combine somehow needing to prove how athletic he was.

Mission accomplished.

Although his 40-yard dash time of 5.18 seconds was just average for an athlete his size (6-3, 315), his other measurables were almost off the chart. He led his position group with 32 reps of 225 lbs. on the bench press. His vertical leap of 32 inches ranked second of 45 tested, and his 3-cone drill time of 7.28 was third of 36 tested.

In the end, he had earned a Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 9.59, which was the 58th best among the 1,406 guards tested since 1987.

The Bills especially could use Johnson because of the uncertainty they're facing in the interior of their line.

Right guard Daryl Williams was just signed as a free agent last year, but given starting tackle money. He was replaced at that position after three games by rookie Spencer Brown.

With a salary cap hit of just under $10 million for 2022, Williams' contract is structured so that the Bills would get $8.1 million in relief by trading or releasing him with a post-June 1 designation. This is a real possibility, so long as the Bills believe they can find an upgrade or someone comparable who will make less.

Ryan Bates, who took over for Jon Feliciano at left guard by the end of the season, has an expiring contract and is due to become a restricted free agent, which means the team would have reasonable leverage by offering him a tender, which it is expected to do.

But if that situation doesn't work out, the Bills could have an opening there too.

Even center Mitch Morse, a well-respected veteran who is coming off a solid season, may not be immune. That's because his cap hit will be $11.25 million in 2022, which means Bates, who also can play center, could be an option for a position switch.

Fellow guard Ike Boettger, who's started 17 games for them over the previous two seasons, is due to become an unrestricted free agent.

So color the Bills interested in that position heading into free agency and the Draft. Then think of the versatility Johnson would bring.

An excerpt from Bleacher Report's scouting report on Johnson:

"Johnson is a stout pass protector with the patience and processing to handle stunts effectively and the strength to anchor against power to create a firm pocket. He is also patient and accurate with his strike timing to create leverage with his hands and mirror against shiftier rushers who want to attack either edge.

"Johnson plays with a strong base, low center of gravity and excellent grip strength to hit, lift and drive defenders off the ball with the control to sustain and finish blocks consistently. He is fundamentally and technically sound with his aiming points and footwork to fit on different alignments on the first and second levels in all run concepts (inside/outside zone, duo)."

Of all the prospects who came to the Combine, Johnson may have helped himself the most with how he performed.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.