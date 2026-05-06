Buffalo Bills Most Underrated Move This Offseason

Now that the Buffalo Bills’ offseason acquisitions appear to be behind them, it’s time to evaluate the new crop of acquisitions.

For some, acquiring D.J. Moore as the team’s new No. 1 receiver was the best addition of the Bills’ offseason. Some would argue, though, that it’s their worst.

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane attempted to work within the team's contract constraints and remain compliant with the newly established 2026 league salary cap of $301.2 million per club.

What would be Beane's best under-the-radar signing?

Buffalo had to manage being severally hamstrung by its cap situation in free agency. Because of that, the Bills had to hit the bargain bin, adding veteran players at discounted rates.

There are several players the Bills signed who fit that mold, but the one shining example is Austin Corbett.

Bills Austin Corbett signing was at an optimal price

Recent Buffalo #Bills Contracts

(est. $12.7M of cap space)



C Lloyd Cushenberry

1-year, $1.4M, $1.2M gtd



C Austin Corbett

1-year, $1.4M, $1.2M gtd



S Damar Hamlin

1-year, $1.2M, $25k gtd



WR Trent Sherfield

1-year, $1.3M, non-gtd — Spotrac (@spotrac) April 20, 2026

To think that Brandon Beane added Corbett (and several others) at such an affordable rates is remarkable. But more specifically, Beane was able to sign Corbett, who is a starting-level caliber offensive lineman, for a mere $1.4 million (with only $1.2 million guaranteed) was outstanding work and cap management.

Corbett's willingness to join the Bills at a contract rate that provided flexibility at a position of need was a significant help to the Bills overall cap situation, leaving them with roughly $12.75 in cap space.

Of the above list of acquired free agents, Corbett is very likely to see action in 2026 because of his ability to play multiple roles along the offensive line.

Corbett is a versatile offensive lineman

Corbett's varied skill set alleviates the need to sign additional position-specific offensive lineman. The former Ram and Panther has mostly played guard in the NFL, but he also started at eight games at center over the last two years in Carolina.

Sep 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers center Austin Corbett (63) and guard Damien Lewis (68) call out blocking assignments against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at EverBank Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Corbett is a savvy veteran who understands offensive schemes and can identify complicated NFL defensive fronts. Even 10 years into his career, Corbett remains productive - his 67.8 PFF grade in 2025 was his highest mark since the 2022 season.

Corbett is currently slated as a back up on the depth chart, but he will battle for a starting role in training camp.

Corbett also provides great insurance for Alec Anderson, the projected starting left guard, if things don’t work out.

Building on a strength

Buffalo Bills’ Alec Anderson, Dion Dawkins and Connor McGovern line up and stretch during their voluntary workout at their practice facility on May 27, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Adding Corbett means Buffalo is amplifying a strength with its offensive line. In 2024, QB Josh Allen was named MVP, after only being sacked 14 times, which was his lowest total sacks in a full season. In 2025, RB James Cook led the league in rushing with 1,621 yards.



There's no question that over the last two seasons, the Bills' OL room has been one of the top units in the NFL.

Aside from David Edwards heading to New Orleans, four of the five starters from 2025 will be back this season.

Corbett may not be the splashiest of names, but he brings much needed experience and versatility to the Bills. Expect to see him in the Bills lineup this season. Plus, Beane was able to sign him at an affordable price.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) celebrates with former center Austin Corbett (63). | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images