Replacing Stefon Diggs with Keon Coleman dubbed Bills' 'best offseason move'
The Buffalo Bills had a glaring need at wide receiver after parting ways with Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, and they addressed the issue by using their first draft pick on a play-making pass-catcher.
After trading down to the No. 33 overall selection, the Bills drafted Florida State receiver Keon Coleman. Buffalo's decision to add the tall target, who has shown the knack for winning 50-50 balls, to its receivers' room was smart according to recent analysis from CBS Sports.
Identifying the "best offseason move" for each of the NFL's 32 teams, CBS writer Garrett Podell selected the Coleman pick to represent the Bills. The meaningful moves ranged from the Baltimore Ravens signing running back Derrick Henry to the Los Angeles Chargers enlisting Jim Harbaugh to be their head coach to the New York Jets overhauling their offensive line.
From Best 2024 offseason move by every AFC team:
" ... They did lose top wideout Stefon Diggs by trading him away to the Houston Texans for a 2025 second-round pick, but his production is currently on the downswing. Diggs' streak of 13 consecutive games with under 100 receiving yards is the longest streak of his career including the postseason.
Naturally, Buffalo used its first pick of the 2024 NFL Draft to select Keon Coleman, a dynamic 6-foot-4 wideout who weighs 215 pounds, to fill the void left by Diggs' departure. Coleman led the ACC in both touchdown catches (11) and punt return yards (300) last season at Florida State. He provides a wide catch radius and some wiggle after the catch for Bills Pro Bowl quarterback Josh Allen, something they desperately needed. "
The 21-year-old Coleman can battle for contested catches on the boundary while also posing an over-the-middle threat capable of gaining yards after contact.
Initially labeled as a first-round talent, Coleman's draft stock took a dip after he registered a slow 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine. Some teams, with the Bills apparently being one of them, were willing to dismiss the 40 time due to the fact that Coleman mastered the gauntlet drill in Indianapolis.
Even taking the rookie learning curve into account, Coleman projects as Buffalo's WR3 behind Curtis Samuel and Khalil Shakir.